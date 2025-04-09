Report: Free-agent DE DeMarcus Walker Set to Visit Giants
According to ESPN insider Peter Schrager, the New York Giants are set to host a veteran free-agent visit with defensive end DeMarcus Walker on Wednesday.
Waker, who is 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, was initially drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.
Walker played four seasons with the Broncos, appearing in 36 games. He spent the early part of the 2020 season on IR with a calf injury, which he eventually returned later that season.
He then spent the 2021 season with Houston but again landed on injured reserve in early December, returning later in the month.
In 2022, he joined the Titans, where he played for current Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Waker enjoyed his best season playing for Bowen when he logged career highs in tackles (32) and sacks (7.0). He also recorded 16 quarterback hits, which he also recorded in 2023 and 2024.
After his lone season with the Titans, Walker moved on to the Bears, with whom he spent the last two seasons.
Walker has appeared in 100 career regular-season games with 42 starts. He’s recorded 191 career tackles (117 solo), 26.5 sacks, and 40 tackles for loss.
