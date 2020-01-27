Report: Giants Hire Former Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens to Be Their Tight Ends Coach

The Giants have reportedly hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens to be their tight ends coach, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic.

Kitchens is the latest member of Joe Judge's new Giants coaching staff to come on board offering previous head coaching experience, joining Jason Garrett (Cowboys), Bret Bielema (Wisconsin and Arkansas) and Derek Dooley (Louisiana Tech and Tennessee) as the others with prior head coaching experience.

The 45-year-old Kitchens is a former college quarterback who played for Alabama during the 1993-98 seasons. Kitchens led the Crimson Tide to a 22-13 record in three years as a starter.

Kitchens went right into coaching after finishing college, spending the 1999-2005 seasons with various programs, including LSU and Mississippi State.

Kitchens' first NFL coaching assignment came in 2006 as a member of the Cowboys staff as their tight ends coach, where he just missed crossing paths with Garrett, who joined the Cowboys staff the following year.

In 2007, Kitchen went to the Cardinals, where he coached the tight ends until 2012. In 2013, he changed roles, becoming Arizona's quarterbacks coach until 2016. He changed roles for a final time with Bruce Arians' staff in 2017 when he coached the running backs.

Kitchens went to Cleveland in 2018 as the associate head coach and running backs coach before being promoted that season to offensive coordinator amidst the Browns' coaching shakeup.

Last season, he was the team's head coach, finishing with a 6-10 record before being relieved of his duties just after the season ended.

The Giants haven't confirmed any of their assistant coaching hires outside of the three coordinators—Garrett (offense), Patrick Graham (defense), and Thomas McGaughey (special teams), as well as assistant special teams coordinator Tom Quinn.

However, several of their new and returning assistant coaches were spotted at Eli Manning's retirement ceremony last week and/or have confirmed their hirings by the team via updates made to their verified social media profiles.

The Giants Assistant Coaching Staff: What We Know

Offensive Coordinator: Jason Garrett

Quarterbacks: Jerry Schuplinski

Running Backs: Burton Burns

Tight Ends: Freddie Kitchens

Receivers: Tyke Tolbert

Offensive Line: Marc Columbo

Assistant Offensive Line: Ben Wilkerson

Reported: Derek Dooley (role not yet determined)

Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach: Patrick Graham

Defensive Line: TBA

Outside Linebackers/Senior Assistant: Bret Bielema

Inside Linebackers: Kevin Sherrer (reported)

Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson

Defensive Assistant: Jody Wright

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

Special Teams Assistant: Tom Quinn (implied by the team)

Strength and Conditioning: Aaron Wellman (reported and confirmed by a source)

Assistant Strength and Conditioning/Performance Manager: Sam Hoad (reported)