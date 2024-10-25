Retired Giants QB Eli Manning Takes Next Cut Towards HOF Selection
New York Giants’ two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning has cleared another hurdle on his potential path to Canton, advancing to the next round of voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. The former Giants quarterback, who retired following the 2019 season, is one of 50 modern-era players to make the cut from an initial pool of 167 nominees down to 50.
Manning, who spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants, joins just one other quarterback, the late Steve McNair, in advancing to this stage. The youngest Manning brother's candidacy is bolstered by his pair of Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots, including the historic upset of the undefeated 2007 Patriots team.
Manning, ranked No. 8 on the team’s “Top 100 Players of All-time” list, is the only Giants player to win two Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards. Manning, a four-time Pro Bowler, set over 20 franchise records and never missed a game due to injury.
He played his final game on December 15, 2019, when he threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in a 36–20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in front of the home crowd. With 1:54 remaining, Manning was removed from the game, greeted by thunderous applause and a standing ovation from his teammates, coaches, and the Giants fans in attendance.
Manning was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and his jersey number (10) was retired by the team on September 26, 2021.
Several other players with Giants connections also made the cut, including retired running back Tiki Barber, who remains the franchise's all-time rushing leader with 10,449 yards. Barber, who retired following the 2006 season at the height of his career, is one of six running backs to advance to the 50-man stage.
Former tackle Lomas Brown, who served as a key protector for the Giants' offensive line during their 2000 Super Bowl appearance, and return specialist Brian Mitchell, who finished his career with New York in 2003, also remained in contention.
Brown is among 12 offensive linemen still under consideration, while Mitchell is one of three special teams players to advance.
The next step in the selection process will narrow the field to 25 semifinalists, with that announcement expected in approximately four weeks.
The Class of 2025 will ultimately include between four and eight new members, chosen from a pool of 20 finalists: 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach, and one contributor.
The Class of 2025 will be revealed during NFL Honors in New Orleans next February, with the enshrinement ceremony to follow in August in Canton, Ohio.
Should Manning make it through the entire process, he would become the 33rd quarterback enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and join an elite group of Giants legends in Canton, including Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan, and Harry Carson.