Surprise! This Pending Giants UFA Had Highest Grade from PFF
Veteran tight end Chris Manhertz capped off a solid 2024 season by being named the New York Giants’ by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Standing at an imposing 6-6 and 235 pounds, Chris Manhertz brings a physical presence to the field that has been key to his role as a blocking tight end.
While his role doesn’t seem prominent in the league, his late-season surge and contributions to both pass protection and the run game were incredibly valuable to the Giants’ offense.
Though Manhertz got off to a slow start this year, he finished strong, becoming a key piece of the offensive puzzle as the season progressed. In 343 offensive snaps, he earned an impressive 69.3 overall grade from PFF, supported by a 63.8 run-blocking grade and a 72.4 pass-blocking grade.
These grades are a career-best season for Manhertz. His contributions to the pass protection weren’t overlooked, as he allowed just one quarterback hit, two hurries, and three total pressures on 80 pass-blocking snaps, helping to provide some much-needed support during another difficult season for the offensive line.
Manhertz’s blocking played a significant role in the success of running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who ended up being a major piece to the offense.
As injuries ravaged the offensive line, Manhertz stepped up to fill gaps, often acting as a sixth offensive lineman. His physicality helped pave the way for Tracy Jr.’s productive performances, making him an integral part of the offense down the stretch.
Despite being primarily known for his blocking, Manhertz contributed to the passing game when called upon. He recorded three receptions for 30 yards, including one touchdown and two first downs on four targets. Although his contributions were limited, they demonstrated his ability to deliver beyond his primary role.
Manhertz’s ability to block effectively in both the run and pass games has long been his calling card, and this season was no different. At 32 years old, he remains an asset in a league where reliable blocking tight ends are increasingly hard to come by.
As the Giants look to the future, Manhertz’s career longevity and physical health stand out as significant benefits. He has shown remarkable durability throughout his career, rarely missing time due to injury despite his age.
His ability to perform steadily across hundreds of snaps each season emphasizes his value to teams seeking a dependable veteran presence. While age can often be a limiting factor for NFL players, Manhertz’s continued performance in 2024 suggests he remains fully capable of contributing at a high level for a bit longer.
Manhertz offers a veteran presence with a proven track record for teams needing a dependable blocking specialist. Although he is more of a one-dimensional unit, he provides solid consistency for run and pass-blocking offenses.
His performance in 2024 proves his value, ensuring that he will remain a sought-after piece for teams looking to solidify their offensive line and blocking schemes.