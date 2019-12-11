To Fix This Mess, the Giants Might Want to Borrow a Page from Their History Book

You can point to the bad drafts that former general manager Jerry Reese delivered in his tenure or the mismanagement of the salary cap that forced the Giants to overspend on players to compensate.

You can even point to the head coaching flops of Ben McAdoo and, more recently, Pat Shurmur.

But if you’re looking for that turning point where it all went wrong for the Giants since their 2011 Super Bowl championship, look no further then the end of the 2015 season when the Giants and head coach Tom Coughlin parted company.

Did Coughlin need to go? Yes. But where the Giants went wrong is that they left key cogs in place on the guise of stability that wasn't there.

A Quick History Lesson

If we go back to the Wilderness Years, a span of nearly two decades starting in 1964 in which the Giants didn’t qualify for the postseason, a significant reason why the Giants were able to put an end to that misery was that they made significant organizational changes over a patchwork approach.

The Maras—Wellington and nephew Tim—put aside their differences and accepted the recommendation of then NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle, who suggested George Young, a budding football executive who had worked for the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Young, announced as the team’s new general manager on Valentine’s Day 1979, became the Giants' first general manager to receive full authority over football decisions (a role previously held by Wellington Mara). He then proceeded to hire a new head coach (Ray Perkins), and he drafted the franchise quarterback (Phil Simms), who became a staple for decades.

By starting from scratch, the Giants, within three years, were competitive again, reaching the playoffs in 1981 for the first time since the 1963 season.

The rest is history as Young, who, along with head coach Bill Parcells, Perkins' successor after he resigned to return to coach the University of Alabama, continued to build a competitive franchise.

Off Track

In many ways, the Giants of today now find themselves in a similar situation. Except for 2016, they haven’t been to the playoffs since their Super Bowl championship in the 2011 season.

Their won-loss record has mostly gotten worse from year to year, and they've won just ten games since 2017.

In what they likely hoped would be a "Hail Mary" of sorts, the Giants brought back general manager Dave Gettleman, who, while never having worked directly for Young still hails from that tree, having worked with Ernie Accorsi, Young’s assistant).

Gettleman hired Pat Shurmur as the head coach, but the team left long-time quarterback Eli Manning in place despite some concerns as to whether Manning and Shurmur might be an ideal fit for each other.

They weren't, as Shurmur pulled the plug on Manning and tossed rookie Daniel Jones into the deep end of the pool, a move that which had to be made at some point, but one that some might argue might have happened too soon.

With the team's record worse than it was a year ago--and with one more loss, the Giants will have no chance at equalling last year's win total--there's little chance Shurmur is back in 2020.

This mess can probably be traced back to the failure to make the clean sweep when Coughlin walked out the door. They now are in a position where they presumably have their franchise quarterback of the future, a topic that could be a sticking point if the next head coach doesn’t see Daniel Jones as the right fit for the system that’s to be run.

If the front office and ownership believe Jones is the future of the franchise, but the next head coach has his doubts, that could create some challenges in getting the right head coach to lead this franchise for the next decade or so.

As for Gettleman, he’ll probably get at least another year, as Young got three years to rebuild the franchise from its shambles. However, the jury is still out on many of Gettleman’s moves and if they were the right ones necessary to turn the franchise around, and the ineptness by the coaching staff has further muddied the picture.

Still, would the Giants perhaps look to add another voice to the front office similar to what they did in 2016 when they hired one-time Lions general manager Martin Mayhew in 2016 to work on special projects under Reese? (Mayhew left the organization after one season to take a spot with the 49ers as a Senior Personnel Executive.)

Mayhew’s role in the organization was never really crystal clear to those on the outside, but the Giants did go to the playoffs that year.

What About the Head Coach?

As for the next head coach, under no circumstances should it be an NFL retread. I’ve never understood why a team believes that a guy fired from a previous post for being unsuccessful will suddenly flourish in a new setting. (Bill Belichick was an exception.)

Instead, why not consider an up-and-coming college head coach like Baylor’s Matt Rhule, who has experience reviving two downtrodden programs?

In addition to having head coaching experience and taking the CEO style to doing his job (meaning he won’t come in and be his own play-caller), Rhule has coaching experience on both sides of the ball which would presumably qualify him to lean into the headset to overrule a call that isn’t necessary the best fit.

As a bonus, Rhule spent one season (2012) with the Giants as their assistant offensive line coach, so for an organization that likes to have “continuity,” there’s always that.

And a college head coach might be better equipped to install systems that better aid young players in their transition, thus achieving quicker results.

The Bottom Line

Roster turnover is part of life in the NFL, but when an organization finds itself needing to make a change at the coaching or front office level, that means it’s gone off the track. The piecemeal approach used by this organization hasn’t worked, and some might argue that it cast a bigger pall on the franchise’s future.

When John Mara and Steve Tisch sit down to evaluate where things have gone astray and to arrive at decisions, the hope is they will be very honest with each other and with themselves. There is no stability in a franchise that has won 10 games over the last three years, and before this team can rise from the ashes, that issue needs to be acknowledged and addressed.