Former Giants HC Tom Coughlin Unveils New Award Named in Honor of Late Wife
Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin has unveiled the Judy Coughlin Be the Light Award in honor of his late wife.
Judy passed away in 2022 due to progressive supranuclear palsy. Through the Coughlin's Jay Fund Foundation, the award will be given "to an individual, group or team in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia or the NY/NJ tri-state area who goes above and beyond to support families who have a child with cancer."
The nominees also "should embody Judy's positivity, joy and selflessness qualities."
The award-winner will gain special recognition from the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund and a donation towards the winner’s cause in their honor. They will also be featured in a media story highlighted on social media.
"Losing Judy to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy was the hardest journey of my life, but through it all, her light never dimmed. Her smile had a way of brightening even the darkest days, and now, through the Judy Coughlin Be the Light Award, my family and I are honored to carry that light forward," Tom Coughlin said in a statement.
"This award is our way of celebrating those who, like her, bring warmth, hope, and kindness to those who need it most. She inspired us every day, and now we shine a light on others in her name."
Coughlin started his 12-year stint with the Giants in 2004. The players struggled to mesh with his hard-nosed, high-intensity coaching style through the first couple of years.
He accrued a 25-23 record, including an 11-5 season in 2005 that ended with a 23-0 loss in the Wild Card game. Following an 8-8 season in 2006, many fans and players wanted him gone.
In 2007, he turned the tide by leading the Giants to one of the greatest upsets in NFL history, defeating the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. But Judy played an influential role in the locker room.
While Coughlin was still the same old style of coach, Judy brought out the family side of him. She also embraced every player like they were her own family.
"She's the reason we got to that point," Tom told Giants.com of his late wife. "She kept me from being a screaming maniac when things weren't going the way I wanted them to go."
Coughlin would again lead Big Blue to a Super Bowl XLVI victory over the Patriots. However, tensions grew in East Rutherford in the following seasons. The team missed the postseason the following three seasons, leading to Coughlin's departure following the 2015 season
The then 69-year-old left New York with a 102-90 (.531), the second-most wins in franchise history behind Steve Owen, who coached the team from 1930-1953.
Coughlin would spend the next three seasons as the Jacksonville Jaguars vice president of football operations. He formerly spent eight seasons as the team's head coach from 1995-2002 and helped rebuild a Jaguars roster that reached the AFC Championship game
Nominees for the award can apply until the Wednesday, April 30 deadline. The application is now open at the Jay Fund Foundation website.
For more ways to help or volunteer through the Jay Fund Foundation, click here.
