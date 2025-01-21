Two Giants Rookies Earn PFWA 2024 All-Rookie Team Honors
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. have been voted to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2024 All-Rookie Team.
Nabers and Tracy, the Giatns’ first and fifth-round draft picks last year, became jsut the third set of rookie teammates in NFL history to top 1,000 scrimmage yards, doing so this season in their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
They also became the first pair of rookie teammates to accomplish that since running back Reggie Bush and receiver Marques Colston of the New Orleans Saints did so in 2006.
Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft, posted the first of what the Giants hope will be many 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
In just 15 games, Nabers, the highest-ranked rookie by PFF, finished with 1,206 yards from scrimmage. He also set a new Giants franchise record for receptions in a single season, his 109 topping the old mark of 107 previously set by Steve Smith in 2009.
Nabers’s 109 catches also topped the Giants’ rookie receiving record of 91, previously shared by Odell Bechkam Jr and Saquon Barkley.
Nabers finished with seven touchdowns, and his 1,204 receiving yards were third most by a rookie receiver, behind Ladd McConkey of the Chargers (1,346) and Brian Thomas, Jr. of the Jaguars (1,282).
Tracy began the 2024 season as the Giants’ RB2, but an injury to starter Devin Singletary in Week 5 opened the door for the former Purdue Boilermaker to step in and grab the starting job.
That first week against the Seahawks, Tracy recorded the first of three 100-yard rushing performances this season, finishing the year with 839 rushing yards on 192 carries, his rushing yards second among rookie running backs (behind Tamap’s Bucky Irving).
A converted wide receiver, Tracy added 284 receiving yards on 38 catches to boost his scrimmage yards total to 1,123
The PFWA named Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels as its choice for Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.