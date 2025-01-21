Giants Projected to Get Extra 2025 Comp Pick
The New York Giants can certainly use all the draft picks they can get this year, and the good news is they are on track to receive an extra fourth-round pick to help fill some of their many roster needs.
Nick Korte of Over the Cap projects that the Giants will receive the fourth-round pick because they lost safety Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers in free agency last year.
Korte also projects that McKinney's comp pick could be bumped to a third-round pick depending on certain cutoffs. Tankathon currently projects the Giants’ extra fourth-round pick to be No. 133 overall.
Korte’s projections, which have historically been spot on, show 31 picks awarded to the various eligible teams.
However, he noted that 32 picks must be awarded under typical circumstances. Depending on how the final formula works, the Giants could be in line to get an additional seventh-round pick, the last pick in the 2025 draft.
“To get to this number, the formula will award additional supplementary comp picks in the order of what would be the 8th round,” Korte said.
“This draft, the Titans, Browns, and Giants finished tied for the worst win-loss records in the league. The order of their picks in each round alternates; by the time the rotation makes it to the 8th round, Cleveland would be first in order; thus, it is projected to get the Mr. Irrelevant pick.
“If additional supplemental comp picks are needed, the next one would be awarded to the Giants and then the Titans.”
Speaking of comp picks, the Giants could also be in line for additional third-round picks pending what happens with the interest in assistant general manager Brandon Brown and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as defined by the Rooney Rule.
Brown has interviewed for the Raiders general manager position, and Kafka is interviewing for the Saints head coaching position. If either is hired for those roles, the Giants will receive two extra third-round picks, one this year and one next year, as part of the Rooney Rule.
If both men were hired during the same hiring cycle, the Giants would receive an extra third-round pick starting this year and through 2027.