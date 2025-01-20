Giants Country

Giants WR Darius Slayton's Projected Free-Agent Market Value Revealed

Should the Giants consider extending their longest-tenured receiver before he hits the open market?

Patricia Traina

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown reception during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown reception during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

After failing to get a contract extension from the New York Giants last offseason, receiver Darius Slayton is set to hit the free agent market, where he could land a profitable deal.

Spotrac projects Slayton’s market value to bring him a two-year, $31.720 million contract, an average of $15.9 million annually. The projected deal would also put Slayton 22nd among receivers if it were to come to fruition and would more than double the $6 million average salary he received from the Giants.

Slayton, a fifth-round pick in 2019, has always been an underrated member of the Giants offense. In his first five seasons, he led the team in receiving yardage four times despite never having cracked 1,000 yards. 

Although his 573 yards in 16 games played were his lowest since 2021, when he finished with 339 yards in an injury-filled season, Slayton was still able to hold off Jalin Hyatt for the WR2 role and finished as the best blocker among the Giants receivers in 2025, an underrated skill. 

Slayton’s value in the locker room is another underrated aspect of his game. Rookie Malik Nabers recently credited the veteran with taking the lead in having film cut-ups ready to help the Giants receivers better understand their opponents for the week and offered tips on how the receivers could win their matchups.

It probably stands to reason that if the Giants didn’t move to extend Slayton last offseason, it’s hard to imagine them doing an about-face this offseason and giving him a contract anywhere close to his projected market value. 

It’s also hard to imagine Slayton, who had to settle for an adjusted contract with incentives, some of which weren’t met, possibly wanting to return after enduring losing season after losing season. 

Slayton, the Giants’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, is still very much someone who can contribute to an NFL offense, but whether he and the Giants want to continue their business relationship remains to be seen. 

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+