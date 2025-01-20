Giants WR Darius Slayton's Projected Free-Agent Market Value Revealed
After failing to get a contract extension from the New York Giants last offseason, receiver Darius Slayton is set to hit the free agent market, where he could land a profitable deal.
Spotrac projects Slayton’s market value to bring him a two-year, $31.720 million contract, an average of $15.9 million annually. The projected deal would also put Slayton 22nd among receivers if it were to come to fruition and would more than double the $6 million average salary he received from the Giants.
Slayton, a fifth-round pick in 2019, has always been an underrated member of the Giants offense. In his first five seasons, he led the team in receiving yardage four times despite never having cracked 1,000 yards.
Although his 573 yards in 16 games played were his lowest since 2021, when he finished with 339 yards in an injury-filled season, Slayton was still able to hold off Jalin Hyatt for the WR2 role and finished as the best blocker among the Giants receivers in 2025, an underrated skill.
Slayton’s value in the locker room is another underrated aspect of his game. Rookie Malik Nabers recently credited the veteran with taking the lead in having film cut-ups ready to help the Giants receivers better understand their opponents for the week and offered tips on how the receivers could win their matchups.
It probably stands to reason that if the Giants didn’t move to extend Slayton last offseason, it’s hard to imagine them doing an about-face this offseason and giving him a contract anywhere close to his projected market value.
It’s also hard to imagine Slayton, who had to settle for an adjusted contract with incentives, some of which weren’t met, possibly wanting to return after enduring losing season after losing season.
Slayton, the Giants’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, is still very much someone who can contribute to an NFL offense, but whether he and the Giants want to continue their business relationship remains to be seen.