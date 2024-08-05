What Giants’ First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2024 Reveals
Here's a very early and unofficial look at how the 2024 Giants are starting to take shape.
In this story:
With the New York Giants having been in training camp for over two weeks, the team’s depth chart appears to be taking shape based on reps earned in practice and other factors.
As such, the team’s PR staff compiled an unofficial depth chart based on what transpired in the field. Again, this doesn’t necessarily reflect the coaches’ opinions, but it’s still interesting information to analyze.
Here are a few takeaways from the first iteration of the depth chart.
- Aaron Stinnie is listed as the first-team right guard. That, however, is expected to change once center John Michael Schmitz returns from his shoulder ailment (or until another center on the roster steps up). Greg Van Roten, who has been playing center during Scmitz’s absence, is projected to be the right guard.
- The Giants’ starting receivers in their 11-personnel package are Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson (slot), and Malik Nabers.
- Daniel Bellinger is listed as the starting tight end despite getting most of his reps with the third-team offense. Regarding tight ends, Chris Manhetz is listed ahead of rookie Theo Johnson.
- Eric Gray is listed as RB2, but it’s likely a matter of time before Tyrone Tracy, Jr., listed as the third running back, overtakes him if he continues to do well with his first-team reps.
- On defense, Rakeem Nunez-Roches is listed as the defensive tackle next to Dexter Lawrence II.
- Inside linebacker Micah McFadden is still listed as a starter despite Dyonte Johnson having gotten an increase in first team reps.
- Dru Phillips is listed as the first-team nickelback; inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons is behind him on the depth chart.
- Darnay Holmes isn’t listed on the depth chart at slot cornerback; rather, he’s listed behind Cor’Dale Flott, the starting CB2.
- Dane Belton is listed as the starting safety alongside Jason Pinnock. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said last week that the starting safety job vacated by Xavier McKinney’s departure in free agency is Belton’s to lose.
- Gunner Olszewski is listed as the first man up at kickoff and punt returner.
Published