NY Giants Glean Fleeting Positives in Latest Season-Opening Defeat
The New York Giants certainly hope that the "it’s not about how you start, it's how you finish" trope comes to fruition for Big Blue by the end of this year.
New York endured another Week 1 disappointment on Sunday in Landover, dropping a 21-6 decision to the Washington Commanders.
Such brutality rendered preseason progress, namely its triple-digit scoring output over the trio, mostly forgotten, as the Giants (0-1) struggled to generate any lasting momentum against their lasting rival.
While acknowledging the need for change and reflection, members of the Giants tried to cling to fleeting positives in defeat: the primary blue yield was the idea that New York kept the defending NFC finalists in striking distance despite mustering only 231 yards of offense.
Washington's lead only reached its summit in the fourth quarter, and it never led by more than two possessions at any point.
"Just focus on what we can do better,” said quarterback Russell Wilson when asked how to prevent falling into a rut.
“We have a good team, [Washington] is a good football team too. It was a close game. They scored in the last few minutes there. But it was 14-6, we really should have been at least 14-10 or trying to get 14-17 or something like that.”
“The most disappointing thing is really not getting the job done. I felt like the whole game was just right there, but just a little too far from our grasp," added linebacker Brian Burns.
"Kept them to 14 basically the entire game until the middle of the fourth, so I felt like we were in the game for the most part, but we just couldn't get that last extra push to tie it up or even take the lead.”
The most prominent incompletions occurred in the two red zone trips that broke up the offensive monotony present on all other possessions: the Giants ran nine plays inside Washington's 5-yard line, including four on their last drive of the afternoon, but failed to generate any progress that could've helped their numerical cause.
New York was forced to settle for a Graham Gano field goal before turning the ball over on downs to officially seal their fate in the end.
It'll likely be enough to lead fans to make more vocal calls for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to usurp the offense reins from Wilson. Still, he chose to continue focusing on the positives while taking responsibility for the deadly shortcomings.
"I just focus on what we can control," Wilson said. "I thought we competed our butts off today. That was a physical game. I thought we left it all on the field. We gave it our all physically. You stand tall in the midst of that game. Battling through it, and trying to find a way to win."
Opening week blues are hardly new for the Giants, who are 2-13 amidst the kickoff festivities since 2011. But a chance to make a statement against a divisional opponent on the upswing fell by the wayside after an offseason defined by decent-enough vibes offered some semblance of fleeting hope.
New York will look to get back in the win column next Sunday when they hit the road for another division match against the Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, FOX).
