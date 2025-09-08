New Year, Same NY Giants in Week 1 Loss to Commanders
The New York Giants entered this season knowing they needed to be much better in the trenches if they were going to evolve as a football team. Well, after the first game of the 2025 campaign, it is painfully obvious that they have a long way to go.
Actually, it was hard to see any improvement whatsoever.
The Washington Commanders decisively won the battle at the line of scrimmage, making a particularly strong impact on defense, as they earned a 21-6 victory over their NFC East foe. More than the outcome itself, this was a huge gut punch to Giants fans.
All the optimism about a more competent offensive line, which this writer also expressed, quickly evaporated into the atmosphere on Sunday afternoon. Washington ravaged New York's protection unit, leaving Russell Wilson with little time to operate in his Big Blue debut.
Although the Commanders only recorded two sacks, they were in the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's air space throughout the game. The man was simply helpless in the pocket.
“The D-line did a great job," Commanders star inside linebacker Bobby Wagner said after recording his 100th tackle for loss in the win. "They were in the backfield, making it easy on us. It really was a testament to them on how much they were just in the backfield causing havoc.”
Washington made a concentrated effort to get bigger on the defensive line during the offseason, and it was reflected in its excellent performance in Northwest Stadium. Suffocating pressure kept Wilson and the Giants on their heels and eased the burden that QB Jayden Daniels had to carry in the season opener.
“I mean, you guys saw it," the 2024 Rookie of the Year told reporters after completing 19-of-30 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown. "They made stops when they needed [to], when we’re stalling and I’m being sloppy on the offensive side of the ball, so kudos to them.”
Brian Burns and New York's defensive line did their best to match its opponent's intensity, totaling three sacks on Daniels, but the pass-rush was not quite as potent as fans anticipated following all the hype.
NY Giants' Defensive Line may have to carry this team
Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could have done more to combat the elusive Daniels and rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown.
While the Commanders' offense did face its share of adversity, it was prepared enough to prevent a dominant showing from New York's lauded D-Line.
“Yes, and that's kind of what we talked about going into the game, that’s the real strength of their team, and I really think their defensive line is going to be an impactful one," head coach Dan Quinn said after the game.
"So, there are times, there are good pro times. I thought maybe we could have thrown it away and taken the incomplete, and that's still [QB] Jayden [Daniels] too, to say, ‘Okay, this one's over, go to the next play.’ That's part of the competition too; we're on fourth down, and you keep it going. Maybe on second down, let's play for third down. And so, he'll learn from that."
Washington ultimately survived its offensive inconsistencies, something the Giants had no chance of doing on this day.
There is no denying the significance of Andrew Thomas' absence, as he is still recovering from a foot injury from last season, but the offensive line should have at least been able to put up a fight. Instead, it was a disaster, once again.
Wilson was 17-of-37 passing for only 168 yards and no touchdowns. Although he did make some mistakes, no QB could have filled up the stat sheet behind such dreadful protection.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll should be squirming a bit after another lackluster start to the campaign. This team must wake up before next Sunday's road game versus the Dallas Cowboys.
After pushing around New York, Washington should face a tougher test in the form of the Green Bay Packers this Thursday night.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.