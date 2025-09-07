NY Giants ILB Micah McFadden Ruled Out After First Quarter Injury
Landover, MD - New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden suffered a right leg injury early in the first quarter of the Giants’ Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders.
McFadden's right leg bent awkwardly under him while making a tackle on the Commanders' running back Austin Ekeler. He had an aircast placed on his leg as he was carted off the field.
Second-year man Darius Muasau replaced McFadden and was immediately targeted by the Commanders as quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with tight end Zach Ertz to get the Commanders on the board for the first points of the game.
MCFadden was the Giants’ leader in tackles last season with 107. A fifth-round draft pick out of Indiana in 2022, McFadden has developed into a solid starter for the Giants in tandem with Bobby Okereke.
McFadden, who is in a contract year, has officially been ruled out by the Giants, who did not specify the exact nature of the linebacker's injury other than acknowledging it as a ‘leg/foot” injury.
