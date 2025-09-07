Giants Country

NY Giants ILB Micah McFadden Ruled Out After First Quarter Injury

Giants appear to suffer their first significant injury of the season.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden
New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Landover, MD - New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden suffered a right leg injury early in the first quarter of the Giants’ Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders.

McFadden's right leg bent awkwardly under him while making a tackle on the Commanders' running back Austin Ekeler. He had an aircast placed on his leg as he was carted off the field. 

Second-year man Darius Muasau replaced McFadden and was immediately targeted by the Commanders as quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with tight end Zach Ertz to get the Commanders on the board for the first points of the game.

MCFadden was the Giants’ leader in tackles last season with 107. A fifth-round draft pick out of Indiana in 2022, McFadden has developed into a solid starter for the Giants in tandem with Bobby Okereke.

McFadden, who is in a contract year, has officially been ruled out by the Giants, who did not specify the exact nature of the linebacker's injury other than acknowledging it as a ‘leg/foot” injury. 

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Game Day