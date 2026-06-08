5 Giants Storylines to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Takes Center Stage

The New York Giants get their three-day mandatory minicamp underway on Monday, in which there will be several things of interest to watch.

From emerging competitions to injury updates to the receivers, there should be plenty for head coach John Harbaugh to consider once the camp ends and plans are finalized for training camp next month.

And while jobs won’t be won or lost in these next three days, there will be no shortage of storylines to follow.

Receiver Rotation

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney (17) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants unveiled their three new receivers–Odell Beckham Jr, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios– last week.

While only the first practice for all of them was open to the media, it was still difficult to get a feel for how they might fit into a potential role with the offense beyond being just training camp bodies.

Hopefully, we’ll gain some perspective on that over the next three days. More importantly, we’ll see how these three veterans affect the rest of the depth chart, specifically where third-round pick Malachi Fields and veterans Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III potentially fit in.

Cornerback 2 Competition

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood (12) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Don’t look now, but Deonte Banks, a player that many thought was on his way out after he failed to grab onto regular defensive snaps last year, is right there in the mix for the CB2 spot opposite Paulson Adebo that became open when Cor’Dale Flott went to Tennessee.

Banks is by far one of the more physically gifted corners on the team and should be a leading contender for the job. But he has been his own worst enemy with mistakes that have undermined his confidence.

From all accounts, Banks has had a solid spring showing. While it’s again important not to award jobs based on the non-contact and padless practices of the spring, the question remains whether Banks can continue to stack positive showings that might give him a nice little burst of momentum once training camp opens.

Defensive Line Plans

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Leki Fotu (98) talks with defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (94) talk during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This is something we’ve long wanted to see in the OTAs but haven’t, because not all players have been present for the practices open to the media.

What we do know is that DJ Reader projects as the starting nose tackle, the spot previously held by Dexter Lawrence. But who will be lining up next to him? Will it be Shelby Harris? Darius Alexander? Someone else?

Offensive Line

Presumably, the Giants' starting offensive line is set and will feature, from left to right, Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, Jr., John Michael Schmitz, Francis Mauigoa, and Jermaine Eluemunor.

But the Giants also loaded up on guards in the offseason by signing Lucas Patrick and Daniel Faalele and bringing back Joshua Ezzeudu, Evan Neal, and Aaron Stinnie. That’s a lot of candidates to play guard, which makes one wonder if the plan is to stage a competition at left guard.

Kicking Game

Place kicker Dominic Zvada | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thus far, the media has only seen undrafted rookie Dominic Zvada kick once, that being during the rookie mini-camp last month.

At some point over the three-day mandatory mini-camp, Zvada figures to do some kicking in his competition against Ben Sauls.

But will they do anything with kickoffs, which, again, thus far, have not occurred when the media have been present, not just to see the kickers in action but also to set the stage for the kickoff returner depth chart?

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.