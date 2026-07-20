Giants Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Breakdown, Bubble Battles, and Position Fights to Watch

With the World Cup now in the books, it’s time to turn the calendar page to the NFL training camps, many of which will begin on July 28, which just so happens to be the day the New York Giants

will report as a team at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Before that, the Giants' rookies will report to the team’s East Rutherford, NJ headquarters on Thursday, July 23, where they will partake in mostly meetings as they gear up for the heavy lifting still to come, starting later this month.

Overall, the Giants have 91 men on their training camp roster–the 90 allotted by the league plus a roster exemption for offensive tackle Jarrod Gray, who comes from the International Pathway Program.

How will the roster shake out? Where are the competitions to watch, and who is on the bubble? Here is how we currently see things shaping up in that regard.

Giants Full Training Camp Roster

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) participates in drills during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants Roster: Offense

QB: Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, Brandon Allen

Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, Brandon Allen RB: Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, Damon Bankston, Dante Miller

Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, Damon Bankston, Dante Miller FB: Patrick Ricard

Patrick Ricard TE: Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Thomas Fidone II, Tanner Conner

Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Thomas Fidone II, Tanner Conner WR: Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields, Braxton Berrios, Odell Beckham Jr, Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney, Dalen Cambre, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins, Xavier Gipson, Isaiah Hodgins, Ryan Miller, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Malik Nabers

Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields, Braxton Berrios, Odell Beckham Jr, Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney, Dalen Cambre, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins, Xavier Gipson, Isaiah Hodgins, Ryan Miller, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Malik Nabers OL: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Francis Mauigoa, RT Jermaine Eluemunor, T Marcus Mbow, G/C Lucas Patrick, G Daniel Faalele, G/T JC Davis, Joshua Ezeudu, Ryan Schnernecke, Bryan Hudson, Evan Neal, Jake Kubas, Jarrod Gray, G Aaron Stinnie

The Giants obviously have to sort out their wide receiver group, a task that will be largely driven by the status of Malik Nabers, who is expected to start training camp on the PUP list while he completes his rehab from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Although the team is hoping Nabers is ready for Week 1 of the season, the Giants are largely anticipated to keep an extra receiver or two, as once Nabers is given the green light to return, there is still a matter of him getting his sea legs back underneath him and having any restrictions, such as a pitch count, which is expected for his first few games back, lifted.

Among those receivers who should be a lock are Odell Beckham Jr, Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields, and Calvin Austin. If Nabers isn’t on PUP, he will be WR1, giving the Giants five receivers per our projection.

That leaves two potential open spots, which are all but certain to be filled by guys who can play special teams. Will those include Braxton Berrios, Dalen Cambre, and/or Beau Collins? Preseason special teams play will sort that out.

As far as bubble guys at the receiver spot go, Jalin Hyatt, the former third-round pick, is the biggest name on the bubble at receiver for the Giants.

Hyatt just hasn't been able to turn the corner and develop into the serious downfield threat the Giants hoped they were getting when they traded up for him in 2023.

One position group we’re not talking enough about is at tight end, where the addition of fullback Patrick Ricard could spell the end for veteran tight end Chris Manhertz. Manhertz has primarily been a blocking tight end, and a very good one at that.

But with the Giants not only having made Ricard the highest-paid fullback in the league but also having assigned him to spend his days in the tight end meeting room, that decision has quietly pushed Manhertz to the bubble, as it appears that keeping him and Ricard is redundant.

Offensive line, and specifically guard, is another spot that needs to be sorted out. Evan Neal and Joshua Ezeudu, both candidates for roles along the interior, are the two headliners on the bubble ahead of camp.

The Giants, in bringing them back, likely wanted to see if one or both might be able to stick around as future depth should they decide to move on from Jon Runyan Jr after this year, when his contract expires.

The arrival of Daniel Faalele, whom head coach John Harbaugh had in Baltimore, has certainly muddied the picture for Neal and Ezeudu, the team’s first- and third-round picks in 2022.

Giants Roster: Defense

DL: DJ Reader, Darius Alexander, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Chauncey Golston, Leki Fotu, Shelby Harris, Anquin Barnes, Jr., Ben Barten, Zacch Pickens, Sam Roberts, Josh Tupou, Roy Robertson-Harris, C.J. Ravenell

DJ Reader, Darius Alexander, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Chauncey Golston, Leki Fotu, Shelby Harris, Anquin Barnes, Jr., Ben Barten, Zacch Pickens, Sam Roberts, Josh Tupou, Roy Robertson-Harris, C.J. Ravenell OLB: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, Trace Ford, Khalid Kareem, Caleb Murphy

Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, Trace Ford, Khalid Kareem, Caleb Murphy ILB: Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese, Micah McFadden, Jack Kelly, Darius Muasau, Cam Jones, Zaire Barnes

Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese, Micah McFadden, Jack Kelly, Darius Muasau, Cam Jones, Zaire Barnes S: Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland, Ar’Darius Washington, Jason Pinnock, Elijah Campbell, Beau Brade, Raheem Layne

Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland, Ar’Darius Washington, Jason Pinnock, Elijah Campbell, Beau Brade, Raheem Layne CB: Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, Dru Phillips, Deonte Banks, Colton Hood, Art Green, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Korie Black, Nic Jones

The defense got a lot of love in the offseason in terms of talent, but now comes the hard part: sorting it all out.

Start with the defensive line. The Giants likely are eyeing six linemen whom they can rotate on any given series. The challenge, though, is that among the veterans they have, the talent profiles tend to overlap.

Assuming the Giants keep six on the defensive line, the early projection is D.J. Reader, Darius Alexander, rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis, Chauncey Golston, Leki Fotu, and Shelby Harris.

At inside linebacker, Darius Muasau, who is set to enter his third NFL season, is the most likely bubble candidate of the group. Muasau, whose value lies on special teams, will be pushed for what is projected to be the fourth spot on this unit by sixth-round draft pick Jack Kelly.

The safety position has some interesting battles to watch for as well, most notably between Ar’Darius Washington, Jason Pinnock, and Elijah Campbell, all of whom will be competing for what’s projected to be two positions behind starters Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland.

Washington saw some first-team reps in the spring, as did Pinnock, suggesting they are both ahead of Campbell, whose ticket to the team will be on special teams.

At cornerback, the Giants figure to keep as many as six, with the first five projected to be Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, Dru Phillips, Deonte Banks, and Colton Hood.

The sixth spot will be earned by whoever makes the biggest contribution on special teams, and for that reason, Art Green, who was one of the gunners last year (and rather good at it), likely opens camp as the lead for that potential sixth spot.

Giants Roster: Special Teams

Kickers: Dominic Zvada, Ben Sauls

Dominic Zvada, Ben Sauls Long Snapper: Ben Mann

Ben Mann Punter: Jordan Stout

The only battle still in need of settling is at kicker, where incumbent Ben Sauls will look to rebound from his inconsistent spring showing and hold off undrafted rookie free agent Dominic Zvada, who was perfect on his field goal attempts during those practices that were open to the media.

Field goals are a big part of what will go into that decision, but kickoffs are still to be determined, and the kickers didn’t really do much of that during the spring practices that were open to the media.

Being able to put the ball into the landing zone on dynamic kickoffs is something that the coaches will be looking for as they make their decision regarding which of the two young kickers they anoint as their guy.

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