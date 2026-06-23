Coach Gene Clemons is back.

The host of A Giant Issue podcast brings the show back for its third season tonight with an episode that sets the table for what figures to be one of the most compelling years in recent franchise history.

The debut episode of Season 3 of the podcast This Should Be Fun! premieres tonight at 9 p.m.

If you’re looking for unbiased takes, a genuine understanding of the game, and a relatable personality that doesn’t thrive on hot takes or talk down to the audience, A Giant Issue podcast is for you.

Pull up a chair and join us for some football talk!

With the start of Giants training camp soon arriving, Clemons is excited to talk ball, from the moves made by the Giants, to the OTAs and mandatory minicamp, to expectations for what should be one of the most intriguing summer training camps in recent Giants history.

It all starts with new head coach John Harbaugh, who brings a résumé that includes a Super Bowl ring and a reputation for building winning programs. Harbaugh alone has generated a lot of excitement among Michigan fans who await the next stage of his plan to build a winning team.

There’s no shortage of storylines when it comes to Big Blue, and Clemons will cover them all for you — the roster battles, the new staff, and much more in this and in upcoming episodes.

Fans can also participate via the chat as the program airs.

If you’re new to A Giant Issue, we welcome you. If you’re a regular listener, we welcome you back.

A Giant Issue S3E1: This Should Be Fun! premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Stop on by to talk some ball.

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