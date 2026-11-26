Giants Star Pass Rusher Abdul Carter Misses Second Day of Practice
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New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, whom head coach John Harbaugh said is “day to day with what turned out to be a calf issue, missed a second day of practice; his injury status was updated to include illness in addition to the calf issue (he had previously been listed with a calf and ankle ailment).
Despite missing the team’s Thursday morning practice, Carter is believed to be in no danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. But his contracting an illness may be concerning, as something is clearly going around the Giants locker room.
Speaking of illness, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and slot cornerback Dru Phillips each missed their second day of practice as well due to illness.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was added to the team’s injury report Thursday, listed with a groin strain. Mooney was a full practice participant.
Besides the addition of Mooney and the update to Carter's injury, there were no other changes to the Giants' injury report.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
OLB Abdul Carter
Calf/Illness
DNP
DNP
DT Shelby Harris
Illness
DNP
DNP
CB Dru Phillips
Illness
DNP
DNP
TE Isaiah Likely
Groin
Limited
Limited
ILB Arvell Reese
Back
Limited
Limited
S Jevon Holland
Elbow
Full
Full
WR Darnell Mooney
Groin
Full
Colts Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
WR Deion Burks
NIR - Personal
DNP
Full
CB Ahmad Gardner
Calf
Full
Full
TE Will Mallory
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
RB Seth McGowan
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
TE Andrew Ogletree
Knee
DNP
Full
T Bernhard Raimann
Concussion
Full
Full
DT Grover Stewart
NIR-Rest
DNP
CB Cam Taylor-Britt
Groin
Full
Full
DT Jerry Tillery
Calf
DNP
DNP
T Jalen Travis
Knee
DNP
DNP
CB Charvarius Ward
Knee
DNP
DNP
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina