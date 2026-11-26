New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, whom head coach John Harbaugh said is “day to day with what turned out to be a calf issue, missed a second day of practice; his injury status was updated to include illness in addition to the calf issue (he had previously been listed with a calf and ankle ailment).

Despite missing the team’s Thursday morning practice, Carter is believed to be in no danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. But his contracting an illness may be concerning, as something is clearly going around the Giants locker room.

Speaking of illness, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and slot cornerback Dru Phillips each missed their second day of practice as well due to illness.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was added to the team’s injury report Thursday, listed with a groin strain. Mooney was a full practice participant.

Besides the addition of Mooney and the update to Carter's injury, there were no other changes to the Giants' injury report.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status OLB Abdul Carter Calf/Illness DNP DNP DT Shelby Harris Illness DNP DNP CB Dru Phillips Illness DNP DNP TE Isaiah Likely Groin Limited Limited ILB Arvell Reese Back Limited Limited S Jevon Holland Elbow Full Full WR Darnell Mooney Groin Full

Colts Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status WR Deion Burks NIR - Personal DNP Full CB Ahmad Gardner Calf Full Full TE Will Mallory Hamstring DNP DNP RB Seth McGowan Hamstring DNP DNP TE Andrew Ogletree Knee DNP Full T Bernhard Raimann Concussion Full Full DT Grover Stewart NIR-Rest DNP CB Cam Taylor-Britt Groin Full Full DT Jerry Tillery Calf DNP DNP T Jalen Travis Knee DNP DNP CB Charvarius Ward Knee DNP DNP

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