Giants Star Pass Rusher Abdul Carter 'Day-to-Day' Ahead of Week 12 Matchup With Colts
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New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, the newly crowned NFC Defensive Player of the Week, landed on the team's injury report ahead of its Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Carter, listed with ankle and calf issues, is "day-to-day," according to head coach John Harbaugh, who added, "He should be fine for the game."
It's unknown whether Carter, known for his quick get-off at the snap, will be compromised in that regard by his lower-body injury.
Slot cornerback Dru Phillips and defensive tackle Shelby Harris were the other two Giants players who did not practice on Wednesday, both because of illness.
Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) and inside linebacker Arvell Reese (back) were limited participants, and safety Jevon Holland (elbow) was a full participant.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
OLB Abdul Carter
Ankle/Calf
DNP
DT Shelby Harris
Illness
DNP
CB Dru Phillips
Illness
DNP
TE Isaiah Likely
Groin
Limited
ILB Arvell Reese
Back
Limited
S Jevon Holland
Elbow
Full
Colts Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
WR Deion Burks
NIR - Personal
DNP
CB Ahmad Gardner
Calf
Full
TE Will Mallory
Hamstring
DNP
RB Seth McGowan
Hamstring
DNP
TE Andrew Ogletree
Knee
DNP
T Bernhard Raimann
Concussion
Full
CB Cam Taylor-Britt
Groin
Full
DT Jerry Tillery
Calf
DNP
T Jalen Travis
Knee
DNP
CB Charvarius Ward
Knee
DNP
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina