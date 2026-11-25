New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, the newly crowned NFC Defensive Player of the Week, landed on the team's injury report ahead of its Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Carter, listed with ankle and calf issues, is "day-to-day," according to head coach John Harbaugh, who added, "He should be fine for the game."

It's unknown whether Carter, known for his quick get-off at the snap, will be compromised in that regard by his lower-body injury.

Slot cornerback Dru Phillips and defensive tackle Shelby Harris were the other two Giants players who did not practice on Wednesday, both because of illness.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) and inside linebacker Arvell Reese (back) were limited participants, and safety Jevon Holland (elbow) was a full participant.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status OLB Abdul Carter Ankle/Calf DNP DT Shelby Harris Illness DNP CB Dru Phillips Illness DNP TE Isaiah Likely Groin Limited ILB Arvell Reese Back Limited S Jevon Holland Elbow Full

Colts Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status WR Deion Burks NIR - Personal DNP CB Ahmad Gardner Calf Full TE Will Mallory Hamstring DNP RB Seth McGowan Hamstring DNP TE Andrew Ogletree Knee DNP T Bernhard Raimann Concussion Full CB Cam Taylor-Britt Groin Full DT Jerry Tillery Calf DNP T Jalen Travis Knee DNP CB Charvarius Ward Knee DNP

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