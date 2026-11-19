An old saying, attributed to author Aaron Levenstein , goes, “Statistics are like bikinis; what they reveal is suggestive, but what they conceal is vital.”

No one knows that better than New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh and outside linebacker Abdul Carter.

At first glance, Carter, in his second NFL season, is having an “off year” in terms of his pass-rushing game. The 23-year-old outside linebacker has recorded just 2.0 sacks in nine games, half of what he finished with last season in 17 games (nine starts).

His tackle total is also down, with Carter having just 22 tackles versus the 43 he had as a rookie.

Other metrics suggest Carter is just as productive as ever, including ESPN’s pass-rush win rate, where he ranks second (29%) behind Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson, and his 17 quick pass pressures (under 2.5 seconds), ninth-best in the league.

But to Harbaugh, the rush of numbers that, depending on one’s perspective, either confirms that Carter is making an impact or contradicts the notion means nothing.

“I don’t really look at the metrics personally every week. I don’t go through all those stats and try to dig out every little metric on every guy. We get a general accounting of it,” Harbaugh said.

“I definitely look at the team stats. But I’m looking at the tape. I’m grading every single guy. Plus, every coach is grading their position all the time. And he’s grading out really well on my sheet; I can tell you that, and the coaches’ sheet.”

Carter’s lack of numbers could be largely due to the absence of fellow outside linebacker Brian Burns, who was lost for the season due to an ACL injury back in Week 3. Since then, Carter has undoubtedly drawn more attention in the form of chips and double teams by opponents looking to slow him down.

As a result of the extra attention he receives, Carter is in fact opening up other opportunities for his teammates to swoop in and make plays.

As for the sacks, which Harbaugh didn’t dispute are important, they’ll come when they come.

“He’s a disruptive guy. I promise you they’re accounting for him,” Harbaugh said. “You’ve got to go play football. I mean, you can have a bunch of sacks and still not be playing that well. We’ve seen that before too.

“So he’s that kind of player. He’s a disruptive player. He’s a game changer, game wrecker, and I think there’s going to be a lot of game wrecks in his future.”

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