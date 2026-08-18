Arvell Reese Is Already Silencing Doubters About His Draft Stock

Any doubts about the New York Giants ' draft selection of linebacker Arvell Reese have been put to bed. The rookie showed fans why he was picked in the top five in his preseason debut, making multiple plays in the team’s 13-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

With an overall defensive grade of 88.2, Reese is Pro Football Focus's highest-graded defensive rookie in the NFL following the first week of full preseason action, and he is already on the path to establishing himself as a star in New York.

Reese only played 12 defensive snaps in Big Blue's preseason opener. He also took four snaps on special teams.

It only took one play for the rookie to get fans excited about what he could become in New York.

On the Vikings' first drive of the game, Reese quickly shed a block before laying a powerful hit on Vikings running back Jordan Mason between the tackles.

The linebacker didn't allow any extra yardage after making contact, immediately bringing Mason to the ground.

Reese finished his day with two tackles. He only logged three snaps in pass coverage and was never targeted.

While the Giants have indicated that they plan to move the rookie around the defensive formation, all 12 of his snaps came as an off-ball linebacker. He was used as a blitzer once, but he wasn't able to put pressure on the quarterback.

While the sample size was limited, Reese gave fans plenty to be encouraged by in his debut. He'll look to build on it against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the preseason.

Reese is the Run Stuffer the Giants' Defense Needs

New York Giants line backer Arvell Reese (52) warms up during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, whom the Giants signed in free agency, has been tabbed as a solution to the team's porous run defense, and rightfully so. With 900 career tackles under his belt, he's as strong a middle linebacker as the G-Men could have hoped for.

But Reese offers another dominant presence against the run. In his final season at Ohio State, the linebacker logged 30 run stops , earning a PFF run-defense grade of 87.1.

He missed just three tackles in 2025. He combines sideline-to-sideline speed with intense physicality, blanketing the field to shut down the run.

The Giants allowed the worst EPA per rush attempt in the NFL last season and the second-most rushing yards in the league.

After one preseason performance, Reese looks ready to help New York's run defense to rise from the bottom third of the league.

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