Giants Rookie Arvell Reese Named to NFLPA's 2026 Rising Stars List

As the New York Giants get ready to head into training camp next week at The Greenbrier, there is undeniable buzz building around rookie inside linebacker Arvell Reese , who is set to be a key piece of New York's attempt to retool the defensive front seven.

Reese was one of only five defenders named on the NFLPA's 2026 Rising Stars list , ranking eighth out of ten rookies; the list also includes ten veterans.

The purpose of the list is to provide “an early look at the players expected to drive the next wave of consumer demand across licensed products, collectibles and brand partnerships.”

While it's only a projection, the Rising Stars list has been relatively accurate in recent seasons. Per the NFLPA, “more than 100 NFLPA Rising Stars have gone on to appear on Top 50 Player Sales charts" since 2015.

Arvell Reese Has Superstar Potential

Reese's inclusion on the NFLPA's list is based on more than his draft pedigree. The former Buckeyes star has the tools to become a star in New York, where he’s expected to be a Day 1 starter for Big Blue’s defense.

To gather enough attention to reach "superstar" status, defensive players have to consistently put themselves near the football. Reese’s college career has shown him to have no problems in that area.

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, he produced 69 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two pass deflections. He was named the Big Ten's Linebacker of the Year and earned consensus All-American honors.

Reese offers enough positional versatility to become the focal point of Big Blue's defense. He split time between off-ball linebacker and edge rusher in his final collegiate season, playing 327 snaps on the defensive line and 286 as an off-ball linebacker.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh has already highlighted the rookie's versatility, telling reporters during the team’s rookie minicamp in May, “Our defense is pretty flexible, position-less you might call it. We'll have an opportunity to move those guys around.

“But he'll line up next to (inside linebacker) Tremaine (Edmunds), and he'll be in the A gap, the B gap, the C gap, the D gap, off the edge. He'll be moving around with all of our guys.”

Consistent movement around the defensive formation will give Reese opportunities to make plays on the ball. If defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson can find ways to deploy Reese creatively, the young linebacker will quickly reach the levels the NFLPA anticipates.

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