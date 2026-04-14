Best Second-Round Draft Picks in New York Giants History

We are sprinting towards the NFL draft. Although it may not be as glamorous as Day 1, Day 2 is when many teams find foundational starters for their team.

The New York Giants are no different, and they have their share of elite talent they were able to grab in the second round.

Defensive talents like cornerback Corey Webster, safety Xavier McKinney, and defensive lineman Linval Joseph were all second-round draft picks, but the fact that you won't see them on this list just speaks to how good the elite crop of second-round draft picks for the New York Giants really was.

DE Michael Strahan, 1993, No. 40

Giants Michael Strahan hauls in a second quarter interception against the Jets at the Meadowlands Aug. 26, 2005. | Frank Becerra Jr / USA TODAY NETWORK

Strahan was a terror for the Giants for 15 seasons. He not only upheld the standard set by Lawrence Taylor for edge play, but he also set the record for sacks in a season at 22.5.

It was a record that stood for 24 seasons before it was broken in 2025 by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (though it was tied once by T.J. Watt). Strahan was not just a one-trick pony.

In addition to his ability to rush the passer, he was considered to be one of the best edge-setting defensive ends in the game. That elite ability against the run made it impossible for offenses to design ways to get him off the field.

He was able to transition the team from the nineties, where they struggled for relevance, into the glorious championship years right up until his retirement. Then he went out on top as a Super Bowl champion.

The Hall of Fame soon called after, and his legend was complete.

DE Osi Umenyiora, 2003, No. 56

October 21, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora (72) celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Umenyiora was tasked to be the next Giants' great edge defender, and he did nothing to dissuade that notion. He was an athletic freak coming out of Troy University.

He had a rare ability to turn speed into power, making him one of the most difficult players to game-plan for in the NFL. It is still amazing that he was not a first-round draft pick.

He seemed to show up in the biggest moments when the Giants needed him the most. During the 2007 playoff run, he recorded 6 sacks against the Eagles in a single game.

In the Super Bowl, he consistently pressured Tom Brady, making him uncomfortable in the pocket and leading the Giants to victory.

Umenyiora is best known for his tomahawk chop, which he popularized for edge rushers to use in the pass rush game. In 2010, he recorded 10 forced fumbles, a record that still stands.

He played nine seasons with the Giants before spending his last two with the Atlanta Falcons. He never looked right in that Falcons' black, red, and white.

RB Tiki Barber, 1997, No. 36

New York Giants RB Tiki Barber | Eileen Blass/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can think whatever you want about Tiki Barber, but there is no mistaking that he is the greatest running back in New York Giants history.

After starting his career on a low note with the fumbling issue that he eventually corrected, he went on to produce five consecutive seasons of 1,200 yards or more.

This stretch included a 1,860-yard performance in 2005 and over 1,600 yards in 2006. In fact, his last three seasons in the league (from 2004 to 2006) were his three best.

He retired with a lot of juice left in the tank and even considered coming back from retirement at one point, but his impact on the Giants was cemented.

He was part of "Thunder and Lightning" alongside Ron Dayne and had three seasons with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, further demonstrating his ability as an elite runner and receiver out of the backfield.

He retired as the franchise's all-time leader in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and 100-yard games. He set the standard for what backfield productivity should look like in Big Blue.

WR Amani Toomer, 1996, No. 34

Feb 3, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Giants receiver Amani Toomer (81) in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

"Well-dressed" Amani Toomer, as ESPN legend Chris Berman used to call him, is the franchise leader in career receptions with 668, receiving yards with 9,497, and touchdowns with 54.

He has always been a reliable target and one that showed up when the Giants needed him most. He was a reliable receiver for multiple quarterbacks, providing a go-to target for both Dave Brown and Eli Manning.

His consistency has been unmatched so far; he had five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 1999 to 2003. This is a feat that has rarely been seen in Giants history.

He took the field for the Giants for 13 seasons and saw them at their worst in the mid to late 1990s, through their best in 2007 when they won the Super Bowl.

G Chris Snee, 2004, No. 34

Jan 26, 2013, Honolulu, HI, USA; New York Giants guard Chris Snee (76) at Ohana Day for the 2013 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Snee was a model of consistency and reliability for the New York Giants during his 10-year career with Big Blue. For eight seasons, he was remarkable at answering the call game after game.

He played in 127 of 128 possible games. During that stretch, if the Giants were playing, then so was Snee. That level of consistency and the ability to show up and do your job every single game are qualities we don't see as much in today's NFL.

Snee wasn't just considered a Giants great; he was one of the most dominant guards in the league.

He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro, earning first-team Honors in 2008 and second-team in 2010.

His durability set the foundation for an offensive line that powered the Giants' rushing attack and protected Eli Manning through two Super Bowl runs.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.