Receiver Odell Beckham Jr is back in the New York groove.

Beckham, the New York Giants ’ 2014 first-round draft pick out of LSU, dazzled fans with his electrifying style of play and by reaching 1,000-yard seasons in four of his first five campaigns.

He was traded after the 2028 season, one season into a contract extension, to Cleveland. Since then, Beckham has played for the Rams, with whom he won a Super Bowl, the Dolphins, and the Ravens, with John Harbaugh as his head coach.

Beckham, who never made any secret of his desire to return to the Giants, receives a one-year deal which should allow him to finish out his NFL career with the team that got him started.

The Giants were in need of receiver help. Down to nine healthy bodies at the position following the Achilles injury suffered by Gunner Olszewski on Friday, they signed Braxton Berrios to compete for the returner spot.

The Giants also have Darius Slayton and Malik Nabers recovering from various offseason surgeries: Slayton from a sports hernia and Nabers from an ACL injury.

Ready for Odell’s return 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZeFeUylYlT — New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2026

Of the two, Nabers’s status is the shakier. Harbaugh told reporters last month that Nabers was working his way through his rehab but didn’t sound too convinced that the receiver would be ready for training camp, let alone the first week of the season.

There also remains a possibility that Nabers, who is expected to start training camp on PUP, could start the season on PUP as well.

Beckham, who was out of football last season, first worked out for the Giants before this year’s draft. Harbaugh later said that while the receiver looked good, any reunion needed to make sense for both sides.

Harbaugh also added that Beckham would continue to work out and train on his own and that the two sides would revisit a possible union, perhaps by the start of or midway through training camp.

The injury to Olszewski, combined with the growing likelihood that Nabers won't be ready for camp, pushed that timeline up, and now Beckham, who has said in the past that he never wanted to leave New York, gets his wish to rejoin the team that drafted him.

Beckham, who suffered two ACL injuries after leaving the Giants, has appeared in 119 games with 97 starts over his ten seasons played. He’s caught 575 regular-season passes for 7987 yards and 59 touchdowns.

In addition to logging four 1,000-yard seasons in his first five NFL campaigns, he added one more in his first season with Cleveland in 2019.

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