7 Combine Questions For NY Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh 

Now that New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has settled into his new post, it’s probably been a non-stop whirlwind for the 63-year-old between getting his staff together and determining what direction to take in his first year to fulfill his goal of getting the Giants to the playoffs.

Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters at the combine on Tuesday at 1 p.m., and there are likely to be way more questions than that time will allow, with very few definitive answers. Still, it doesn’t hurt to ask, as one never knows what Harbaugh might reveal.

Again, one person can’t ask all the questions, but here are some that could come up when Harbaugh comes to the podium in the second part of this two-part preview.

How has the relationship with Joe Schoen been so far?

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Harbaugh probably won’t air any concerns or dirty laundry publicly, but it’s still a valid question, since it’s important that he and Schoen strike a balance to ensure they're on the same page regarding the direction of the franchise.

Yes, Harbaugh is Schoen’s equal in terms of reporting structure, but the team needs to ensure there is full clarity on this so it doesn’t turn into a power struggle down the line that could be detrimental to the team.

What’s the plan for the offensive line?

New York Giants offensive linemen | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No one is really talking about this just yet, but the Giants' offensive line, which turned in one of its best seasons last year, could be undergoing a complete makeover.

About the only player who is safe is left tackle Andrew Thomas. Guard Jon Runyan Jr is in danger of being cut. There’s growing talk that the Giants might try to land pending Ravens UFA center Tyler Linderbaum, and the right side of the 2025 o-line, guard Greg Van Roten and tackle Jérmaine Eluemunor, are pending free agents as well.

The logical answer is to address the pending holes on the right side, rather than blow up the entire unit.

With new offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren in place, it would not be a stunning development if guard Wyatt Teller, currently with the Cleveland Browns, were to be on the Giants’ list of free agents.

Another potential guard who, if the Giants decide to move on from Runyan, makes sense is the Steelers' pending UFA Isaac Seumalo.

Chances are, however, that the Giants, who also have needs at linebacker, cornerback, receiver, and defensive line, won’t necessarily blow the majority of their free agency cap dollars on one position unit, even though, in this case, the o-line being a solid unit is critical to the continuing development of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

What is the plan to build off what Jaxson Dart accomplished last year?

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Harbaugh and Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart hit it off when the head coach came in for his formal interview in mid-January, and both have spoken glowingly of each other.

But when push comes to shove, what is the plan to help Dart’s game advance?

The supporting cast will play a role, but does Harbaugh, for example, envision Dart becoming more of a pocket passer?

Will the offense look more like what the Chiefs ran? Will the Giants continue to cut back on RPOs?

The answer to these questions will be critical in getting the offense to the next level.

How involved will you be in pro personnel acquisition?

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every head coach attends pro personnel meetings to some degree, but some simply outline the traits they want in certain positions, while others come in with a specific name or two or three.

Harbaugh, again, is believed to have final say over the roster, so will he be giving Schoen specifics right down to player names as to what he wants, or just characteristics?

And while he can’t get into specifics about former players he might want, a fair follow-up question on this topic would be how much he anticipates leaning into potential acquisitions of former players to help establish the culture he wants.

Shifting to the defense, what are the plans for that unit?

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) celebrates his sack of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (not pictured) with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) and safety Jevon Holland (8) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The odds are that the Giants plan to run a “multiple” defense, meaning it won’t be strictly a 3-4 or a 4-3. But the bigger question is whether the defense has enough core talent to build around despite last year’s underwhelming performance, or if the unit needs a complete makeover.

The strength of the defense is the front seven, especially the pass rush. However, this group struggled against the run, raising questions about whether reinforcements are needed.

What is the latest on Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers?

This was on the list of questions for Schoen, who is usually pretty good at answering such questions. But it can’t hurt to put this on the list for Harbaugh, just in case, just as it can’t hurt to ask about any other injured players who maybe we don’t yet know about and where they stand in terms of being ready to hit the ground running when the team starts the offseason program in April.

What’s the plan at the receiver?

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Last year, before the trade deadline, it was reported that New York had interest in Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle. Could the Giants revisit the idea again?

Our guess is probably not, given that it would cost the Giants draft assets and/or a player to make the move.

The Giants’ best bet is to approach the receiver position via the draft, with some strong options, and via free agency for mid- to low-cost options.