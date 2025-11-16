3 Current NY Giants Who Might Not Be Back in 2026
The New York Giants are an abysmal 11-33 since the start of the 2023 campaign. There are not many general managers who can survive such a stretch, but Joe Schoen has been granted a stay of execution from ownership.
Schoen has made several questionable decisions over the last four years. Although he cannot erase them, the polarizing general manager can choose to move forward by shedding players who, despite being under contract next season, are simply not working out.
CB Deonte Banks, CB
There is temptation to give Deonte Banks the benefit of the doubt, given the deep-rooted organizational problems that have long plagued the Giants. Still, the lack of on-field discipline and awareness is too severe to ignore.
The 24-year-old has allowed a 147.9 passer rating and 14.2 yards per reception through 10 games this season, while also committing six penalties.
He continues to exhibit bad habits, such as not turning his head while covering a wide receiver or taking a bad angle on a tackle. Fans are growing impatient with his play.
The team surely feels the same way. Banks lost his starting cornerback job to Cor'Dale Flott, but even in a rotational role, it is becoming harder to justify putting him on the field.
Perhaps Schoen can find a trade partner for the young and athletic Banks. If there is no deal to be made, though, the most reasonable course of action would be to initiate a split.
The former Maryland corner carries a $4.3 million cap number for the 2026 season. The financial costs should not persuade New York to keep Banks on the team. A breakup seems necessary for all involved.
WR Jalin Hyatt
Much like Banks, receiver Jalin Hyatt is arguably in the midst of a make-or-break year, and also like Banks, it is clear this union is not sustainable.
A deluge of injuries presented the third-year wide receiver with opportunities to showcase his abilities, but he has only logged 88 pass snaps this season.
This desperate squad, which lost top playmaker Malik Nabers and top pass-catching running back Cam Skattebo to season-ending injuries, is still not placing much value in Hyatt.
The message is clear: the Giants do not view the former Tennessee star and 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner as part of their long-term plans. The coaching staff may be failing to use him properly, but Hyatt's poor production -- 34 catches for 452 yards in 39 games -- warrants fair criticism.
With a $1.7 million cap number for 2026, keeping a player who already has a sparse presence in the offense is quite irrational. Unless Hyatt can enjoy an unforeseen turnaround under interim head coach Mike Kafka, the only logical resolution is an offseason exit.
K Graham Gano
It's not Gano's fault that he has been injured in each of the last three seasons, including twice this year. But despite being under contract for next season, there is no way the Giants should continue to carry him, given his $5.75 million cap hit.
Gano's latest injury is a herniated disc in his neck, which landed him on IR again after he came off it a few weeks ago following his healing from a groin strain suffered in pre-game warmups in Week 3. Herniated discs can usually resolve themselves over time.
Still, at this point, given Gano's consistent injury battles and the reduction in his role — this year he was taken off kickoff duty after returning from his first stint on IR — the Giants can no longer justify keeping him on the roster moving forward.
