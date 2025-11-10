NY Giants Make Decision Regarding Future of General Manager Joe Schoen
The New York Giants have announced that general manager Joe Schoen will remain in his position despite any role he may have in the team’s struggles over the last three years.
That revelation was made in a statement released by the team on Monday morning, confirming the decision to move on from head coach Brian Daboll.
“We feel like Joe has assembled a good young nucleus of talent, and we look forward to its development,” said team CEO John Mara in the team-issued statement.
Among the young talent Schoen has assembled are franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo, receiver Malik Nabers, tight end Theo Johnson, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, outside linebackers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter, and linebacker Micah McFadden, just to name a few.
“Unfortunately, the results over the past three years have not been what any of us want. We take full responsibility for those results and look forward to the kind of success our fans expect.”
“These are difficult decisions, and John and I do not take them lightly,” said co-owner Steve Tisch, “but we feel like this is the right thing to do at this time and will allow us to move forward.”
Schoen, according to the Giants statement, “will lead the search for a new head coach.”
Whether that will be Mike Kafka, who was named interim head coach on Monday following word of Daboll’s dismissal, or someone else, Schoen is apparently going to be tasked with compiling a short-list of candidates.
That list, among other things, will need to include a solid plan for the continued development of franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart, as well as a plan to optimize the underperforming talent on defense.
He will then likely conduct the initial interviews before presenting his recommendations to team ownership for final approval.
Schoen is in the fourth year of what is beleived to be a five-year contract. Ownership typically doesn't allow for general managers and head coaches to enter lame duck seasons.
It remains to be seen if the Giants extend Schoen's deal by a year or two to ensure he doesn't have that "lame duck" status that could be detrimental in a search for the next head coach.
