The New York Giants hired Dennard Wilson as their defensive coordinator after he spent two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

On the surface, Wilson's Titans defenses weren't anything special, which has some Giants fans wondering about head coach John Harbaugh's decision. But take a closer look at what happened in Tennessee, and you'll find that the Titans' defense not only was one of the oldest in the NFL but also lacked talent across the board.

Yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions from the Titans, although the picks are slim, that doesn't mean it was completely devoid of role players or potential developmental pieces.

Here is a look at three potential Titans free agents who might make sense to initiate a reunion with Wilson in New York.

EDGE Jihad Ward

Giants fans may remember Ward from his two-season stint with the team in 2022 and 2023.

The issue with pursuing Ward is that he’s coming off a season with the Titans where he registered a career-high 48 pressures .

Ward still leaves plenty to be desired despite the production, but as a fourth edge rusher would be one of the better options available.

Ward was a backup for the first month of the season before taking over the starting role for the remainder of the season.

Not only did Ward work with Wilson as his defensive coordinator in 2025, but he also played for the Ravens under Harbaugh in 2019 and 2020.

IDL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Joseph-Day is a solid run defender who provides sporadic pass-rush production.

When he was a starter with the Titans, he was usually a second-string player who competed for more playing time.

The Giants will likely have a fairly multiple defensive front, as the Titans did in 2025, and Joseph-Day is a perfect fit in that regard.

Joseph-Day spent 45.1% of his defensive snaps in the B gap, 28% of his snaps over the offensive tackle, and 25.5% on the edge.

That kind of versatility allows a defense to be creative with how they prepare to defend an offense and gives the freedom to play heavy or light.

CB Kaiir Elam

The NFL has not been kind to Kaiir Elam to this point in his career, but he’s still just 24 years old and will turn 25 later this offseason.

A former first-round pick, Elam still has the athletic ability to succeed, but we doubt he'd command much in free agency.

That leaves him as a low-risk depth cornerback with upside that can be brought in on a likely one-year deal with some experience in the system.

Given his strong tackling ability for a cornerback, athleticism, and struggles on the outside, testing Elam out in the slot could also be a viable option.

At the worst, the Giants could use some more competition on the outside, especially as they start to go down the depth chart.

