3 Pending Free Agents Who Could Be Giants Targets

The New York Giants will evaluate everything following an unfortunate 2025 campaign, and free agency could be one avenue they explore for reinforcements.

According to Over the Cap, the Giants currently have $1.811 million in total space . They are in the red by $8.288 million in effective cap space (needed to cover the Top 41 salaries and the incoming draft class).

The Giants are going to have to clear some room, which they’re expected to do, if they are to be able to make moves in free agency, both their own and from other teams.

Assuming they do look to add from other teams, here are our three options from Bleacher Report's Top 50 Big Board of pending free agents that could be a fit for Big Blue.

Edge Odafe Oweh, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates his Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) sack during the second half of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On paper, the Giants have a solid group of edge rushers that consists of 2025 Pro Bowler Brian Burns, Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

But in proposing Chargers edge rusher Odafe Oweh to be added to the mix, it’s more about down the line and making the salary cap work for the Giants.

First, let’s talk about Oweh, who–you guessed it–has a tie to Harbaugh and the Ravens, who drafted him in the first round in 2021 only to turn around and trade him to the Chargers mid-year in 2025 after Oweh got off to a slow start in Baltimore.

The trade ended up doing Oweh good, as he registered 7.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits with the Chargers, this coming one year after he recorded his first double-digit sack campaign (10.5 sacks) in his final full season with the Ravens.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is set to enter his option year in 2026 and will want to be paid once his deal is up.

By being proactive now, the Giants can bring in a still-young, promising edge rusher with a decent enough resume, which gives them some flexibility should they want to move Thibodeaux before his contract ends.

Guard Wyatt Teller, Browns

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A key to the Giants' offensive line’s success has been continuity and health, both of which PFF’s fourth-best offensive line boasted in 2025.

But nothing lasts forever, as the unit not only appears to be moving toward a new offensive line coach under John Harbaugh, but two of the unit’s starters, right guard Greg Van Roten and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, are both pending unrestricted free agents.

Moving forward, we are not quite as confident that the Giants are going to be able to re-sign fan favorite Eluemunor, who, in addition to likely seeking a nice payday, may not want to return to the Giants if they have moved on from Bricillo.

Presumably, the Giants may look to insert Marcus Mbow in at right tackle since that’s the position he was drafted to eventually play, and, when asked to play, did a decent enough job of it.

But what about at right guard? Van Roten, 35 years old, has been steady and durable, and he probably won’t cost much in the grand scheme of things, plus he’s from Long Island.

That said, maybe the Giants opt to bring in a guy like Browns right guard Wyatt Teller, who has quite the resume.

Teller, 31 years old, was originally drafted by the Bills in 2018, so he’s someone that Giants general manager Joe Schoen is familiar with.

Teller was traded to the Browns after his rookie season and went on to have a rather impressive career, including three Pro Bowl berths and two second-team All-Pro selections.

The one drawback with Teller is that he’s dealt with injuries the last two seasons that have limited him to 13 games in each. In 2025, he had a nagging calf injury that landed him on IR in late December.

When healthy, Teller is a solid lineman and someone Harbaugh is certainly familiar with, since the Browns and Ravens faced each other twice a year in the AFC North. Spotrac estimates a $10.2 million APY for Teller based on a 3-year, $30.512 million deal–not a cap-choking type of figure for what the Giants would be getting.

Tight End Isaiah Likely, Ravens

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Every year, when a new head coach comes on board, he brings with him at least a handful of players from his former team to not only help fill in roster holes but also help spread the message and new cultural direction in the locker room.

One such pending Ravens unrestricted free agent who can accomplish both objectives is tight end Isaiah Likely. From a roster depth perspective, the Giants have two pending unrestricted free agents at tight end, Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz.

Figure that the Giants will make a strong push to bring Likely into the picture if the team moves on from one or both of Bellinger and Manhertz.

Likely’s 2025 79.4% reception rate was better than both Bellinger’s (73.1%) and Manhertz’s (50%) rates, though to be fair, Likely’s 34 pass targets were more than the two Giants pending free-agent tight ends totals combined.

Likely wasn’t deployed much as a pass-blocker, doing so on just 5.6% of his snaps last year. But he’s a serviceable receiver who can be paired with Theo Johnson.

While we don’t necessarily think Likely is a better option than Bellinger, who is just as reliable in the pass game and is a better blocker, we could see a scenario where the Giants move on from their 2022 fourth-round pick in favor of a former Ravens player.

