3 Pending Giants UFAs They Should NOT Re-sign
Ahead of arguably an instrumental offseason for the New York Giants' franchise, the team is expected to have 22 unrestricted free agents from its roster hit the open market in the spring.
There are a handful of talents that should be retained, but there are just as many that should be hastily pushed out the door to usher in a new wave of Giants players.
Three unrestricted free agent prospects on the roster currently should not be part of the Giants football team during the 2026 season.
QB Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson was always viewed as a bridge quarterback for New York, as it brought first-round rookie Jaxson Dart up to speed on the ins and outs of the NFL game. Unfortunately for the former Super Bowl MVP, his tenure as the bridge signal caller lasted less than four games.
In Wilson's only three starts with the franchise this season, he had two games in which he averaged less than 6 yards per pass attempt and posted a sub-60% completion percentage.
While the best game he had with the team consisted of six big-time throws, 450 yards passing, and three touchdowns in Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys, he also had two costly turnover-worthy plays that cost the Giants a come-from-behind victory.
At 36, Wilson isn't even a reliable backup anymore, as he's floundered in two separate relief appearances. He led three consecutive non-scoring drives in the second half that contributed to the loss against the Chicago Bears while Dart was out with a concussion.
There's no denying that Wilson has had a productive NFL career that, at worst, will have him immortalized in Seattle as the Seahawks' best quarterback in franchise history. As it pertains to his productivity now, he's not a player that should be retained the following season, especially since Jameis Winston has already taken his job as a backup and is on the books for New York as of next season.
OL Evan Neal
When the Giants drafted Evan Neal with the seventh overall selection in 2022, the feeling was that the consensus First-Team All-American would form a lockdown tandem tackle duo alongside fellow SEC brethren Andrew Thomas.
In a surprising turn of events, Neal flopped rather quickly as New York's right tackle before flaming out altogether this past training camp as an offensive guard.
Through three seasons, Neal never had a year where he registered at least a 50.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.
In his rookie season, he allowed 52 total pressures and eight sacks. In the following years, he surrendered 29 and 17 pressures.
Ankle injuries arguably hurt Neal's development, but when he lost the starting right guard competition, the writing was on the wall. New York had spent early draft capital on an offensive line liability that served no purpose in its starting rotation, and just last week he was placed on IR after not playing a single snap for the team.
OL Greg Van Roten
Van Roten has surrendered the second-most pressures this season across nearly 700 snaps for the Giants, which signifies his multiyear NFL career is nearing its end. At 35, he was always viewed as a placeholder for 2025 as New York began figuring out its long-term identity along the interior.
It isn't just the total pressures that Van Roten has surrendered, either. He's also given up three sacks, which is tied for the team lead, and has registered a 60.6 run-blocking grade on the season.
Moving on from Van Roten is an inevitable departure that aims to infuse the offensive line with younger talent. How New York comes about that process remains to be seen.
