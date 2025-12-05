3 Things Giants Need to address during the Bye Week

The New York Giants have seen their 2025 season spiral amidst a seven-game losing streak, and now they head into their bye week trying to find a way to finish strong.

That will be easier said than done, as the team has dealt with a litany of issues on and off the field, leading to some less-than-desirable performances.

That remained the same in Week 13, as the Giants saw an inconsistent offense finish with four punts, three turnovers on downs, and a fumble, while the Patriots punted just twice and didn’t turn it over in a 33-15 victory.

Jaxson Dart returned for the Giants, completing 17-of-24 passing attempts for 139 yards and one touchdown, while rushing four times for 20 yards. Dart’s four attempts on the ground were his lowest in a start this season; however, he did complete 70% of his passes for only the second time this year.

Defensively, although the Giants sacked Drake Maye 3 times, they allowed 14 plays of 10 yards or more overall and struggled to limit Maye through the air.

The Giants will look to give Dart the best chance to continue developing over the final few weeks and to find their footing defensively under interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen. Below are three items they need to address during the bye to make those things happen.

Figure out how to get Isaiah Hodgins more involved

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins makes a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After having six targets and 50 or more yards receiving in consecutive games going into Week 13, Isaiah Hodgins was held to just one catch for 4 yards against the Patriots.

The Giants' offense as a whole was limited, but Hodgins being a mostly non-factor is something that can be addressed during the bye and could lead to an improvement. Week 13 was Dart’s first game with Hodgins, and the bye will present the duo with an opportunity to generate important chemistry.

This will also give Dart a chance to evaluate how to best utilize all of the options he has available to him, as after weeks of fluctuating pass catchers, he should have Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Theo Johnson all available to him for the second consecutive week out of the bye week.

Having four dependable options in the pass game is a major benefit for Dart, who can spread the ball around and not have to rely on his first read. The key during the bye week will be developing a sense of when to target each option in an in-game scenario.

As for Hodgins specifically, his involvement will help the offense stretch the field, and it will be imperative that Dart finds a way to utilize him as a playmaker.

Get Eric Gray Game Ready

New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) waits to receive the ball during a kickoff during a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants' running back room has been dealt an unfortunate hand of injuries this season, as both Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. have been forced to miss time.

In Week 13, Tracy suffered a hip injury on a tackle and had to be carted off; however, on Tuesday, it was announced that it was just a contusion. That is good news, as Tracy is currently the Giants' leading rusher on the season with 434 yards on 113 carries, and he has also hauled in 22 receptions for 203 yards through the air.

Devin Singletary finished as the Giants' leading rusher against the Patriots, carrying the ball 12 times for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Although Singletary was effective in relief and Tracy looks to have dodged a significant injury, it would be in the team’s best interest to make sure reserve running back Eric Gray is game-ready during the bye week.

Gray hasn’t played an offensive snap for the Giants yet this season, notching just 11 snaps on special teams, all coming over the past two weeks. With Gray’s inexperience on offense, the bye week is the perfect opportunity to give him proper reps in case Tracy is not able to go in Week 15.

The last thing the Giants want is to be undermanned, and if Tracy is a late scratch next week, preparing Gray during the bye could help avoid a potential disaster.

Help Abdul Carter finish strong

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) gets ready for a play during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 13 saw Giants rookie Edge Rusher Abdul Carter serve his second in-game punishment of the season, as he was benched during the first quarter of the game against New England for what Mike Kafka described as a coaching decision.

Carter was previously suspended in Week 11, after he missed a 15-minute walk-through before the Giants' matchup with the Packers.

The Giants' defense is obviously at its best when Carter is out there, but as a rookie, he needs his off-the-field conduct to be a non-story, and far too often this season, it has become the storyline.

What Carter has done to earn his previous two punishments is now in the past, and during the bye week, the Giants have to work with him to figure out how they can eradicate those issues.

If whatever is causing Carter to slack off on the field continues, it will only hinder what he can do. The Giants can’t allow that to happen, as the talent he possesses is undeniable, and to utilize it, he has to remain on the field.

During the bye week, Carter needs to reset and come out in Week 15 ready to make an impact with his off-field issues pushed aside.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage