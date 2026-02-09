5 Impending Kansas City Chiefs Free Agents That Would Fit Giants' Offense

While the hire of New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was met with groans from the fanbase, it could open the door to new free-agent additions.

The Kansas City Chiefs, where Nagy previously served as offensive coordinator, have plenty of talent on expiring contracts.

The Giants could consider signing some of those players on expiring contracts to help bridge the gap going into the 2026 season. Here is a look at five potential free agents the Giants could look to bring over.

QB Gardner Minshew

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) changes the play against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While the Giants obviously have Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback, with Jameis Winston under contract for another year, bringing in an experienced veteran could be a valid option.

Gardner Minshew has experience in the Chiefs system under Andy Reid and Nagy and could provide valuable depth and competition in the quarterback room.

Minshew wouldn’t challenge for a starting role and likely wouldn’t even beat out Winston for the QB2 job, but being one injury away from a thin quarterback room is a situation teams would like to avoid.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

JujJu Smith-Schuster is an interesting option as a receiver, especially if the Giants let Wan’Dale Robinson hit free agency.

With inside-out versatility, he’s become a reliable underneath option that can move the sticks for an offense.

He’s not as explosive as he used to be, but for the investment required to sign him, he would be a fourth- or fifth-option at best , so the expectation wouldn’t be for him to contribute in a major way.

HB Kareem Hunt

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hunt is on the tail end of his career, on the wrong side of 30 for a running back, and it’s clear by his play.

The juice is mostly gone for long runs, but Hunt, despite averaging just 3.7 yards per carry in 2025, averaged 2.67 yards per carry after contact , which still shows that tough yardage ability.

Where Hunt still holds value is on third down, where he’s been an above-average, if not outright good, pass protector.

WR Tyquan Thornton

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaylin Hyatt has been a bust to this point in his career with elite speed but not much ability as a route runner or receiver.

If the Giants wanted to bring in a vertical receiver who both knows the offense and was somewhat productive in 2025, Tyquan Thornton should be an option.

Hyatt has just 470 receiving yards and no touchdowns in his three pro seasons so far. Thornton had 438 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 with the Chiefs.

HB Dameon Pierce

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the second half in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Giants have their 1-2 punch at running back already set up with Tracy and Skattebo, who will be good to go by the time the season begins.

While Hunt would be a more experienced option who can still contribute right away, Pierce offers more upside.

Pierce spent only a short time with the Chiefs, but he is also a tough yardage runner with pass-protection ability.

Neither Pierce nor Hunt would be brought in to take time away from Tracy or Skattebo, but providing a depth alternative with experience in the system would be valuable.

