Why Giants Rookie CB Colton Hood is the Ultimate ‘Harbaugh Guy’

Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, media members and fans alike speculated on which players could be considered "John Harbaugh guy." Colton Hood was not expected to land on the New York Giants , but he certainly looks and sounds like a "Harbaugh guy."

Big Blue grabbed the former Tennessee, Colorado, and Auburn cornerback with the No. 37 selection, strengthening the secondary with a player that many projected to be a first-round pick. Hood will be in the mix for a starting job and has the ability to make an immediate impact for Dennard Wilson's defense.

The 21-year-old learned the position from his uncle, former NFL CB Roderick Hood, who played on the Philadelphia Eagles during Harbaugh's tenure as special teams coach. He sought to match his technique with superb conditioning, which his father oversaw. Hood found out what he was made of at a young age.

"Probably running hills," he told reporters when asked what his most rigorous training regimen was growing up. "That was pretty hard. My dad, since I was like 9 years old, used to make us get up at 6:00 in the morning and go run hills.

"Also, he made us run like 20-something 200s on the track. That was pretty hard. With steel-toed boots, so that was pretty hard."

This meticulous preparation and tenacious mindset served Hood well in college and obviously appealed to the Giants organization .

What Colton Hood can add to the NY Giants

An irritant in press-man coverage, the 5-foot-11 native of McDonough, Georgia, plays with the relentlessness that his new head coach has preached since arriving in the Meadowlands. Harbaugh used the term "pitbull" to describe Hood.

The newcomer agrees with the assessment, but he is aiming a little bigger.

"I would say pitbull, like pitbull is a great word," Hood said. "Pitbull, I would say I'm more like a Cane Corso, you know what I'm saying? Bigger dog, but you know what I'm saying? I'm ecstatic with that comparison for sure."

New York aims to use Hood's "pit-bull" style in a secondary team mired in uncertainty. He recorded a 70.8 passer rating allowed , per Pro Football Focus, along with one interception, 34 solo tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble return touchdown for Tennessee last season.

Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is surely excited to unleash his new dynamo. Colton Hood is ready to help redefine this unit's identity.

Big Blue got itself a confident and passionate CB

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) scores a touchdown after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

"There's no one in the Draft that's as good as me when it comes to press," he proclaimed. "I just want to continue to build on that and continue to build on my game so when the season comes, I can be dominant."

Apart from an exciting skill set that could fit nicely on this defense, Hood also has a deep respect for the place he will now call home and the greats that have come before him.

"You want me to name them all? Michael Strahan, Eli Manning, Odell Beckham, Lawrence Taylor -- I mean, there are so many players that have come here, did the right thing, and the city loves them for it," Hood said.

"I'm a football guy. I'm big on football. That's all I know. That's all I do. Yeah, I love this franchise, and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Hood is an inaugural member of what will ideally become a new generation of "Harbaugh guys." He is ready to work.

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