Brian Burns: Giants’ Training Camp Will Be ‘Really, Really Physical’

The New York Giants have always spoken about how they want training camp to be competitive and productive.

But this year’s camp, which will be held for a couple of weeks in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, due to the World Cup being at MetLife Stadium, is going to have a certain edge to it, according to outside linebacker Brian Burns.

“This training camp is going to be a little interesting; I'm not gonna lie,” he said with a chuckle during an appearance on the Locked On Giants podcast to promote his upcoming Celebrity Softball Game on May 30 in Pomona, New York.

“During training camp, we're gonna be between those lines, and it's kind of like, I'm gonna let you know I'm here, but at the same time, I'm gonna take care of you just because I don't wanna get you hurt or anything of that nature.”

Why this change matters

That might not sound like a big deal, but it potentially is. Past training camps have seen the Giants go rather easy on each other– for instance, tackling to the ground was discouraged, and coaches were quick with the whistles to end each play.

That “country club” type of atmosphere hasn’t done the Giants any good, as they have started their last three seasons looking like they were still in the midst of training camp instead of hitting the ground running.

That won’t be the case this year. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters earlier this year that he plans to play most of the starters and key reserves throughout the preseason.

Preseason snaps aside, it will also be worth noting if the coaches are a little more hesitant to blow the whistle after a play.

Overall, it sounds as though the Giants are in for a change from the conservative philosophy the previous staff adhered to. Quite frankly, it should be a welcome change for a team that every year talks about wanting to hit the ground running but has struggled to do so.

“It is a thin line, but I think we're gonna, we're gonna teeter-totter over that line a lot, this training camp,” Burns said of being physical and competitive while also being smart.

“I think it's gonna be really, really, really physical. So it'll be, it'll be the sight to see for y'all.”

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