Former Giants Defender Believes Team Won’t Land John Harbaugh

The John Harbaugh sweepstakes are set to begin at some point next week, and the New York Giants are one of close to a dozen teams that are reportedly very interested in hiring the 63-year-old former Ravens head coach to save the floundering franchise.

But one former Giants defender believes Harbaugh will not go to the Giants for one very specific reason: general manager Joe Schoen.

“I think New York's more desirable. You have the young wide receiver, young quarterback, young running back,” former defensive back Logan Ryan told Kay Adams for her Up & Adams podcast.

John Harbaugh will NOT coach the Giants if Joe Schoen is still involved, according to Logan Ryan@RealLoganRyan | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/uORNvTEb3W — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 9, 2026

“It's the New York market, but you got that GM, Joe Schoen. I'm not fond of him from my experience with him. I don't know why he does what he does,” Ryan said.

“I know he lets a lot of Pro Bowlers walk and play for different teams and whatnot. So I don't think that's good, but, so you have to have someone that wants to inherit that, you know, inherit Joe Schoen.”

Ryan was with the Giants from 2020 to 2021, joining the team late in the summer of 2020 and playing for head coach Joe Judge, whom Ryan had known from their time together in New England.

When Schoen and Brian Daboll replaced Dave Gettleman and Judge as general manager and head coach, respectively, Ryan’s contract was among those Schoen terminated in his first months at the Big Blue helm.

Not long after having his contract terminated, Ryan, who is now an analyst for CBS Sports, filed a grievance against the Giants over $3 million worth of guaranteed money tied to an injury clause in his contract.

Former Giants defensive back Logan Ryan | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan's grievance centered on a $3 million discrepancy in guaranteed compensation he claimed he was owed for an injury. The two sides eventually split the difference .

Given that situation, it’s probably not a stretch to question if Ryan is looking at the Giants' situation objectively.

That all said, Ryan believes the Giants will end up hiring former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski when the dust settles unless the Giants are willing to allow Harbaugh to bring in his own general manager or, at the very least, restructure the team’s structure to make it more coach-centric.

“I like Kevin Stefanki. I played against Kevin Stefanki. I just called the Browns game, sat down with Kevin Stefanski,” Ryan said. “I know he is a northeast guy from Philly. He grew up in that area.

“I think Stefanski should be the Giants' number one pick right away–call him, get that done.”

