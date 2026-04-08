Giants Announce Jersey Numbers for New Additions; A Look at the History of the Assignments

The New York Giants have announced the jersey numbers of their free agent class, and as always, there is some interesting history behind the number assignments, some of which is a result of a player requesting a number and some of which is simply pure luck of the draw.

So, as we always do this time of year when the jersey numbers are announced, we’ll not only give you the assignments, but also a little Giants history behind each number.

Numbers for the new guys 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6mCa7yAuyi — New York Giants (@Giants) April 8, 2026

K Jason Sanders, No. 8

Sanders drew No. 8, which is also currently assigned to safety Jevon Holland. It’s unclear if Holland has decided to change his number.

Considering he’s worn No. 8 for his entire NFL career because the single digit is in the shape of a snowman, which is Holland’s nickname, this likely means that No. 8 for Sanders is a temporary assignment.

Sanders will compete with Ben Sauls for the kicking job and is in no way a lock for the roster.

“We come here, look at the tape, and it's like, ‘Oh, Jason didn't play last year,’ but you watch that tape from the year before, and it was outstanding,” said assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Horton of Sanders.

TE Isaiah Likely, No. 9

Likely is sharing No. 9 with receiver Ryan Miller, at least for the time being. Miller, who recently re-signed with the team as an exclusive rights free agent, is a long shot to make the roster.

His jersey number will also likely change, as it’s hard to fathom the Giants having two players on the same side of the ball with the same digit. No. 9 was last worn by kicker Graham Gano.

P Jordan Stout, No. 15

Stout’s choice of No. 15 makes him the first Giants punter this century to don those digits. Stout wore No. 11 with the Ravens, but the Giants retired the number after quarterback Phil Simms last wore it.

In getting No. 15, Stout gets a number close to what he once wore, plus it just so happens to have been the jersey number worn by Jeff Hostetler, who was Simms’ backup with the Giants.

WR Darnell Mooney, No. 17

The Giants are breaking out No. 17 for the first time since 2022, when former punter Jamie Gillan wore it briefly. One of the most famous Giants to wear No. 17 was Super Bowl XLII receiver Plaxico Burress. He bought the number from then-punter Jeff Feagles after signing with the Giants on March 17, 2005.

CB Greg Newsome II, No. 20

Newsome will be sharing No. 20 with running back Eric Gray, a player whose roster spot could be in jeopardy.

DB Ar'Darius Washington, No. 24

Washington steps into Dane Belton’s former digits. No. 24 has had mixed results throughout the years. It was once worn by Super Bowl XXV MVP Ottis Anderson and, more recently, by Julian Love.

It was also worn by first-round bust Eli Apple from 2016 to 2018, and before him, slot cornerback Walter Thurmond.

DB Jason Pinnock, No. 25

Pinnock is in his second go-round with the Giants. He previously wore no. 27 here, but that number has since been taken by safety Tyler Nubin. Pinnock wore No. 25 with the 49ers, so he likely decided to stick with it.

DB Elijah Campbell, No. 28

Campbell gets Cor’Dale Flott’s old number. Campbell wore 26 in one season with the Jets and 22 with the Dolphins. If you want to stretch any logic behind No. 28 beyond its availability, six plus two gives you eight, which is the second digit in Campbell’s new Giants jersey assignment.

FB Patrick Ricard, No. 45

Ricard takes on No. 45, previously worn by outside linebacker Tomon Fox. The digits were famously worn by another Giants fullback, Super Bowl XLVI champion Henry Hynoski.

Before Hynoski wore the numbers, they were worn by two other fullbacks, Greg Comella and Charles Stackhouse.

Should the Giants draft Caleb Downs in a couple of weeks, the number was also worn by his father, Gary, a running back with the Giants back in the day.

LB Cam Jones, No. 47

The same “logic” regarding the digits could apply to Jones, who wore 44 with the Chiefs and 43 with the Jets. No. 47 was last worn by linebacker/special teams member Neville Hewitt.

LB Tremaine Edmunds, No. 49

Edmunds takes on the number last worn by linebacker/special teamer Chris Board, who barely made a blip on the radar screen for the Giants.

Truly the last great Giant to wear No. 49 may have been defensive back Erich Barnes, a six-time Pto Bowler (five with the Giants) and first-team All-Pro (also with the Giants).

LS Zach Triner, No. 55

Triner takes on the digits previously worn by offensive lineman James Hudson III. Triner has worn No. 45 twice in his NFL career, once with the Bucs and once with the Commanders.

OL Lucas Patrick, No. 62

Patrick ends up in luck, as No. 62, which he has worn throughout his NFL career, is available as he starts his new season with the Giants. The last time the number was worn was by offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield in 2023.

WR Calvin Austin III, No. 82

Austin will wear the number previously worn by former tight end Daniel Bellinger during his tenure with the Giants.

Austin becomes the first wide receiver to wear the number since Roger Lewis did so in 2016 (before him, receiver Rueben Randle wore it for a bit longer, and before him, Super Bowl XLVI hero Mario Manningham).

Austin previously wore No. 19 during his three-year career with the Steelers.

WR Courtney Jackson, No. 87

Jackson, who signed a reserve/futures contract, gets No. 87, last worn by receiver/return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Some of the other more well-known Giants to have worn the number include receiver Sterling Shepard, who wore the number from 2016-2020 before switching to No. 3, and former tight end Howard Cross.

DL Marlon Tuipulotu, No. 96

Tuipulotu, who spent time with the Eagles and, more recently, the Chiefs, switched from 92 to 95 while with the Chiefs. He gets to continue wearing No. 96 as he looks to stick with the Giants this season.

No. 96 hasn’t been worn during the regular season by a Giant since 2024, when defensive lineman Armon Watts wore it.

LB DeMarvin Leal, No. 98

Leal will fill DJ Davidson’s old number, Davidson having signed with Washington after four seasons with the Giants. Fortunately for Leal, who spent the first four years of his career with the Steelers wearing No. 98, he was able to get the same number when he joined the Giants.

DL Sam Roberts, No. 99

Roberts got a chance to wear no. 99 last season with the Falcons in what was probably his best season as a pro (five games played, one start, one sack, 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits). So it would seem like a case of not wanting to mess with a good thing, right?

Maybe Roberts is also hoping that there is a little bit of “magic” left in the number from when Leonard Williams wore it from 2019-2023, though, since then, two other players–kicker Jude McAtamaney and defensive lineman Casey Rogers, also wore it.

Final Thoughts

As always, jersey assignments remain subject to the usual training camp "musical chairs." The bigger picture though is that the Giants have bolstered their roster depth with several veterans who bring something t o the table and who, thanks to their arrival, allow for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh to go in any number of directions in the draft coming up in two weeks.