Giants Barely Make the Grade in SI.com's Mid-year Report Cards
The New York Giants' Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles seems like ages ago, as they have since dropped three straight games and now sit at 2-7.
Injuries have plagued the Giants nearly all season long. However, over the last three weeks, inconsistencies on both sides of the ball have really begun to negatively impact the Giants.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart has led the Giants to some bright spots this season, but the three-game losing streak has dampened those moments and earned the Giants a midseason 'D' grade from SI.com.
Although the Giants' struggles this season earned them a barely passing grade, Gilberto Manzano believes that Dart’s success gives the organization something to look forward to next season.
“Jaxson Dart appears to be the real deal, or at least good enough to get a full commitment from the Giants for next year,” Manzano said.
Dart has been the Giants' beacon of hope nearly all season long, which is an important development for the team's long-term plans at quarterback.
Outside of the development of Dart, Manzano notes that not much has gone right for the Giants and that Dart’s future development may be out of Brian Daboll’s hands.
“Other than that, not much has gone right for coach Brian Daboll, who might not get the opportunity to build off what he started with Dart’s development,” Manzano wrote.
The biggest factor in the Giants' low grade, according to Manzano, is the season-ending injuries to running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers, which have turned a promising season into a dark era.
“Rookie running back Cam Skattebo gave this team a spark, but his devastating season-ending leg injury quickly made that promising stretch a distant memory. There was also the season-ending knee injury for star receiver Malik Nabers in Week 4,” Manzano said.
“It’s a dark era for the G-Men, but they at least have hope for the future with Dart’s promising performances.”
How the Giants can improve their grade
The Giants' season has taken a tailspin over the past three weeks; however, with Dart at the helm, the team mustn’t completely collapse and hinder Dart’s development.
Even during the losing streak, Dart has excelled for the Giants, completing 58.8% of his passes for 667 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. In Week 9 against the 49ers, Dart put up his second-highest rushing total of 56 yards on eight carries, which was important after rushing 11 times for just 28 yards combined in the two games prior.
Whatever the Giants' postseason goals were this season are most likely out the window by this point. The week-by-week growth of Dart is still ongoing, and although this season’s goals have changed, developing Dart can ensure the future is intact.
Dart has found success at times and developed chemistry with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and tight end Theo Johsnon despite injuries across the offense.
If he can continue to develop, that will be something the Giants can take as a positive.
