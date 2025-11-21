Giants CB Deonte Banks Draws Praise for Making This Contribution
It sounds like the New York Giants' kick return group will continue to take it to the Banks.
The primary spots on the Giants' special teams have been in flux all season, and the returner's role is no exception: cornerback Deonte Banks has handled the crux of the duties in the last two weeks.
That was perhaps understandable, as regular man Gunner Olszewski briefly took on expanded duties in the depleted Giants offense. Banks was once again the kick returner, with Olszewski back in his usual specialist role.
"I think he's a top-tier kickoff returner," lauded Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial.
"He's starting to see the concepts really well, so he understands how to set up his blocks. He sees space naturally and obviously, the natural athletic skill set that he has, you can't coach.
"The top-end speed that he can get to quickly. He's done a good job taking care of the football. Just the more reps, the more time on task, I think it's given him even more confidence."
Banks, of course, was drafted for his defensive abilities, and injuries perhaps prevented him from taking on a larger special teams role in college at Maryland.
But hints of a strong return ability may have been present in his Combine performance, which he was anything but a Terrapin after posting a 4.35 in the famed 40-yard dash.
In limited such action, Banks has amassed 30.7 yards a return on nine attempts, making him one of only five current NFL men to reach a triple decade (min. nine returns).
The Giants have had just four men amass at least 30 yards a return in their otherwise accomplished history, the last being current practice squad rep Ihmir Smith-Marsette last year.
For a Giants offense low on starting offensive talent and eager for any form of field position shift, Banks could be exactly what the special teams doctor ordered.
"It's cool to see him have some explosives in the return game for a guy that just started doing it. He's very hungry to keep doing it, and I truly believe that our guys blocking for him also have a lot of belief in him, which is something to be said about that, knowing that that guy can score at any point. It's all 11 every time and Tae’s a big part of why we've had success on that unit."
The past, present, and future of the Giants' return game are set to merge on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX), as Big Blue visits a Detroit Lions group that features tenured returner Kalif Raymond.
The 31-year-old has generated a lasting NFL career as a special teams extraordinaire after some of his earliest snaps as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross came with the Giants.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.