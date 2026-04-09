New York Giants Guard Daniel Faalele: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly

The New York Giants agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens right guard Daniel Faalele on what’s reported to be a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old behemoth played all 17 games in 2024 with mixed results. His departure time in Baltimore represents the Ravens looking to turn the page on how things were done under former head coach and current Giants head man John Harbaugh.

His arrival in New York could also be a big sign of what they are looking to do there. Let's take a look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants' newest offensive lineman.

The Good: Pass Pro vs Power Rush

The Great of new #NYGiants guard Daniel Faalele are his base and down blocks in the run game. pic.twitter.com/SbmQpyZrxE — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) April 8, 2026

Faalele holds up well in basic pass protection against typical power-rush moves from interior linemen.

His size and long limbs make it tough for defenders to push him back or get around his frame. If he manages to get both hands on a rusher, he generally stops forward movement.

Speed-to-power also does not work because he can absorb the force level in your interior Speed to Power moves.

The bull rush is ineffective because it is like bull rushing a 400-pound sandbag that can push back.

If Faalele gets an opportunity to anchor his feet, then the competition is over. He's going to stalemate anybody trying to push him back into the quarterback's lap.

The Great: Big on Big Run Blocking

The Good of new #NYGiants guard Daniel Faalele is his pas pro against power moves. pic.twitter.com/azzcCq8n3F — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) April 8, 2026

At 6-foot-8 and 370 pounds, Faalele brings significant size and attitude to the offensive line. His best skill is locking onto defenders in down or base blocks—classic "big on big" situations. He fires off the ball, either stonewalling defenders or moving them aside with his mass.

Is his technique always the best? Absolutely not. Is it effective? It absolutely is.

When you want someone to move bodies, Faalele checks those boxes. He can definitely clear out an area and give the running back a definitive lane to cut off.

The Ugly: Slow Feet

The Ugly of new #NYGiants guard Daniel Faalele is his pass pro against movement and speed. pic.twitter.com/Ls9cnUbC1H — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) April 8, 2026

Faalele’s slow footwork often causes issues, notably in pass protection versus quick defenders. Frequently, he’s a step late at the snap, failing to cut off speedy rushers’ angles.

When rushers switch directions, Faalele struggles to adjust his feet quickly. This likely led to his move from left tackle to right guard.

Slow footwork hurts protection, risking the quarter

Coach's Corner

The move appears low-risk, as the Giants have only committed to Faalele for a year.

Faalele understands the coach’s philosophy, but he’ll be learning a new offense in New York.

With Faalele at right guard in 2025, the Giants may face decisions on Evan Neal’s position. If Neal excels at left guard over Jon Runyon Jr., salary cap moves could follow.

This alignment could create one of the NFL’s biggest offensive lines, featuring Andrew Thomas, Neal, and Faalele. At just 26 years old, Faalele’s upside makes the risk worthwhile, but it raises plenty of questions.