How Saints Guard David Edwards Could Neutralize New York’s Pass Rush

The New York Giants likely had eyes on some of the top free agent offensive linemen this offseason, and while it’s unknown exactly who was on the list outside of Alijah Vera-Tucker, it would not be surprising if general manager Joe Schoen also looked at former Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards.

Edwards, who was with the Bills from 2023 through 2025 after playing four years for the Los Angeles Rams, ended up signing a four-year, $61 million deal with the New Orleans Saints to help bolster the offensive line in front of second-year quarterback Tyler Shough.

And it’s Edwards, who is our pick for the most notable addition made by the Saints in free agency, who is likely to create headaches for the Giants.

Edwards tied for tenth among guards who played a minimum of 1,000 blocking snaps, but was fifth in pass blocking among that same 20-man group. He allowed 32 pressures, tying him for 11th most among that same sample size, which was more than the Giants' two starting guards last year, Jon Runyan (29, tied for ninth) and Greg Van Roten (26, third).

That said, the Saints still added a solid piece to their human wall around Shough, one that the Giants will have to try to penetrate. Last year, the Saints' offensive line overall finished with the eighth-lowest pass-blocking efficiency rating (84.3) while allowing the ninth most quarterback pressures.

Edwards alone can help bolster the offensive line, particularly in pass protection, where, per NextGen Stats, he only gave up four quick pressures under 2.5 seconds.

The Giants' defense prides itself on not only getting those quick pressures but also converting them into sacks. When the two teams met in Week 5 of last season, the Giants, facing off against quarterback Spencer Rattler, managed to record 14 pressures (no sacks).

Keeping Shough upright will definitely be a priority, as will opening holes for running back Travis Etienne, who signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Saints will be competing for a potential playoff spot this upcoming season, and it will be the Giants' duty to make sure they don't get any closer to that goal when they play the Saints on the road. It won't be easy if Edwards is anchoring the offensive line, but the Giants will have to make sure their defensive line is on point when playing the Saints.