Giants Expectations in John Harbaugh Era and More in this Week's Mailbag

Any Giants players at risk of being cut or traded because they don’t fit the type of player or scheme Harbaugh likes to run? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) January 21, 2026

Kris, I think it's too soon to go tell. Let's wait and see who he actually brings in as his coordinators, and then I think we can circle back and maybe determine who, beyond the pending salary cap cuts, might not be on this team moving forward. I am planning to do a multistep plan though where I'll outline who I think stays and goes.

Does Dexter Lawerence stay a giants? Also, what staff members currently stay under Harbaugh? #askPTrain — James Celestin (@RebirthChaos09) January 21, 2026

I think he does stay, though it's interesting that all his guaranteed money has been paid out. That means the Giants can get out of the contract if they wish.

That said, I don't think they move on from Dex unless he pushes the issue. And I suspect that he'll come back healthy and rejuvenated under a new defensive coordinator.

Does Harbaugh still come to the Giants if Dart sat and watched all year? If Ravens center comes to NYG what does it cost to move current center? #askPTrain — Scott Sparrow (@ohiosparrow) January 21, 2026

Why wouldn't he? I'm sure he came across Dart's college tape at some point last year. And even if he hadn't, I'm sure he would have studied it before agreeing to take an interview.

Are they going to bring back Robinson? #askPTrain — Laura Piil-Cerqua ❤ (@Laura1375) January 22, 2026

Laura, my guess is that Wan'Dale Robinson is going to get a very lucrative offer that will be beyond what the Giants might be willing to pay.

Slot receivers tend to be a dime a dozen, and with Malik Nabers returning plus the likelihood of them drafting another receiver, I just don't think it makes sense to spend big money on that spot.

What additional organizational changes are you anticipating John Harbaugh to make, specifically related to long time "untouchables" such as Pat Hanlon and Tim McDonnell? #askPTrain — Connor Malloy (@Connor__Malloy) January 23, 2026

Connor, I honestly don't see Harbaugh touching anyone related to ownership. Whether fans like it or not, Tim McDonnell is part of the ownership group through his mother, Susan, who is John Mara's oldest sister. Unless he chooses to leave, he’s not going anywhere.

Now, to your question, I would think any department that has direct dealings with the football team is fair game.

But I could also see Harbaugh having a priority list, with departments like medical, S&C, scouting, and player development prioritized. In contrast, other departments like PR, video, and marketing, he takes a wait-and-see approach.

Can you tell us which players attended Harbaugh’s introductory presser? Interesting to note who made time to come out and support the new coach, thanks! – Jamie K.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston, center, and other players attend a press conference introducing new Head Coach John Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamie, I had written down all the players but I can't find the paper I had the notes on, so just in going off memory, among those who were there were Wan’Dale Robinson, Greg Van Roten, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mbow, Joshua Ezeudu, Chris Manhertz, John Michael Schmitz, Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and Swayze Bozeman.

That said, I wouldn’t read too much into who was there and who wasn’t there. For example, quarterback Jaxson Dart wasn’t there, but it was later reported he was on a family vacation. Those who are returning will have plenty of time to spend with the coach.

Now that John Harbaugh is officially the Head Coach, what do you think his effect will be on moving on from underperforming players that Joe Schoen and/or Brian Daboll have been reluctant to release? Same question about letting good players walk away without any compensation (i.e., Xavier McKinney, Saquon Barkley). – Pat L.

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pat, everyone is going to get the proverbial “clean slate.” If someone dogs it, he won’t be on the team, regardless of how he got there in the first place. As for letting good players walk away, you have to set limits.

You really want a situation where a good player demands a ridiculous sum of money to stay? Meanwhile, if there is back-and-forth, the team ends up losing out on other free-agent targets. So there has to be a balance there.

