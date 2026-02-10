Giants HC John Harbaugh Among Top Names Projected to Shape League-wide FA, Draft

It seems like the New York Giants are always entering a pivotal offseason . The organization is under overwhelming pressure to fill its holes in free agency and nail the NFL Draft, otherwise the franchise will be doomed for another year of failure.

But this offseason feels different. New head coach John Harbaugh inspires genuine hope, not the false kind that has tormented fans for more than a decade.

And already, the team's perception has changed. Everyone wants to know what the Super Bowl 47 champion is cooking up in the Meadowlands.

Not surprisingly, Eric Edholm of NFL.com placed Harbaugh among the 26 individuals who could most impact the offseason , the Giants' head coach coming in at No. 5.

The Giants are extending Harbaugh considerable decision-making power to achieve that goal. He will report directly to co-owner John Mara rather than to general manager Joe Schoen, the first time in Giants history that a head coach did not report directly to the general manager.

New York's roster will probably have a Harbaugh feel to it by the start of next season. And that is exactly what fans want.

"Harbaugh could be exactly what this team needs after several lost campaigns," Edholm said. "The Giants have a foundation around which to build, but it will be fascinating to see how Harbaugh, who will have plenty of say over personnel, puts his stamp on the roster.

"The Giants must add toughness throughout the operation, along with the belief that they can contend, and that’s what Harbaugh was brought in to deliver."

Coaching was arguably the Giants' biggest problem last season, as surefire wins turned into devastating losses far too often. But Harbaugh aims to do more than just instill discipline and implement improved play-calling. He likely plans to revamp the roster.

Harbaugh will have plenty on his plate in first offseason with NY Giants

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks with members of the media during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Multiple position groups could use an upgrade. The 2019 Coach of the Year has the connections and ambition to lead New York through a successful offseason. Unfortunately, that may not be enough.

The Giants presently have $6.9 million in salary cap space , according to Over the Cap. If Harbaugh wishes to reunite with center Tyler Linderbaum, safety Ar'Darius Washington, fullback Patrick Ricard, or other Ravens free agents , the organization will have to make significant cuts and contract restructures.

Harbaugh could have gone to the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, or possibly another squad, so he obviously likes Big Blue's core. That does not mean he is content with the entire roster, however. He has a vision, and it probably includes plenty of arrivals and farewells.

The secondary, wide receiver room, inside linebacker unit, and offensive line all demand his attention. John Harbaugh will work with fifth-year general manager Joe Schoen to check off some of those boxes in free agency, and then he will try to address the remaining needs at the NFL Draft.

The fifth overall pick must be used to acquire another foundational piece, whether it be an offensive playmaker like Makai Lemon or a versatile defensive talent like Caleb Downs. Fans' past dread will be replaced by an abundance of optimism this April.

Harbaugh is not being treated as merely a coach. He has been anointed as the Giants' knight in shining armor. The 63-year-old will soon ride off into battle, ready to attack this offseason with purpose and enthusiasm.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage