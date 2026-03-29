Giants Punter Jordan Stout: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly

The New York Giants improved their special teams in free agency by signing former Ravens punter Jordan Stout, who had spent the last four seasons developing into a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

With new head coach John Harbaugh, a one-time special teams coordinator, arriving, changes were expected to strengthen what has been a lackluster third of the game for the Giants over the past half-decade.

Stout signals a changing of the guard; now, special teams can be a real weapon. Let's examine the good, great, and ugly of the Giants' new punter’s game.

The Good: Booming Punts

The Good of the newest #NYGiants punter Jordan Stout is his big leg. pic.twitter.com/DfecbB8K0F — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 28, 2026

Stout has an extremely strong leg and consistently shows it off when he is asked to punt. Last season, he failed to punt 50 yards or more in only two games.

He had several punts that topped over 60 yards, including a 63-yard punt against Detroit, a 64-yard punt against Miami, and a 74-yard punt against the New York Jets.

He averaged just over 50 yards per punt this season. It's the superpower that helped the Ravens flip the field on opponents.

Now, that superpower is going to be used by the Giants to put their defense in more advantageous positions, keeping opponents out of scoring range and ultimately returning possession to the offense in a better position to score.

The Great: Punt Placement

The Great of the newest #NYGiants punter Jordan Stout is his ability to place the ball inside the 20-yard line. pic.twitter.com/8vpN8VC5az — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 28, 2026

As Big Blue Nation is very much aware of, your punter can have the biggest leg in the world, and it is not always advantageous to your team.

It's not just that Stout has a powerful kicking leg; he understands how to use that power to flip the field.

The greatest power is his ability to place the football inside the 20. Over his four-year career, he has 231 punts, and only 24 of them have landed in the end zone.

Meanwhile, 100 punts have landed inside the 20-yard line. That means when he punts, 10.4% of the time it is going to be a touchback, but 43.4% of the time it is going to land inside the 20. That is phenomenal work.

He is also great at angle punts. He knows how to aim the ball towards the sideline so that when it hits, it bounces out of bounds and not into the end zone.

These types of kicks are not by chance: they are things that punters work on diligently every single day to be able to execute in-game.

This is why he has a tendency to rarely ever outkick his coverage, because he is either going to pin a returner in the corner or, if the returner lets the ball bounce, it is going to bounce out of bounds.

The Ugly: Frequency of Punts

Punter Jordan Stout | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In 2025, Stout punted the ball only 53 times, the lowest number of punts in his career. Coincidentally, it resulted in his highest career punt average, 50.1 yards per punt.

It could be a coincidence, or it could indicate that the volume is lowering the punter's production. To be clear, this is not a decline that Giants fans should lose sleep over.

At the end of the day, his first three seasons were also really good punting seasons; they just weren't on the level of his fourth season.

Jamie Gillan, the Giants' former punter, had a season in which he punted over 70 times and another in which he punted over 90 times. That level of volume can definitely result in a punter’s effectiveness dwindling.

Whether Stout will be affected in the same way remains to be seen.

Coach's Corner

The less that Giants fans see Stout, the more it will likely point to how well the offense is doing. But Stout needs to be ready, because his ability to flip the field is one of the most useful things on special teams and the reason he was able to sign his new deal.

In previous seasons, inconsistency with punting has led to advantageous field position for opponents. You can be sure that was a top priority for Harbaugh in renovating the special teams punting unit.