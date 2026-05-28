Where John Harbaugh and Jaxson Dart Rank Among NFL’s Best Coach-QB Tandems

The New York Giants duo of quarterback Jaxson Dart and head coach John Harbaugh will be working together this coming season for the first time.

And to little surprise, that new Big Blue power duo took a massive leap in SI.com’s quarterback-coach rankings , the Giants jumping from 26 last year to 15 this year.

The rankings, assembled by Matt Verdermae, were arrived at by ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks and all 32 head coaches. The numeric rankings assigned to each were added to obtain a total point score, which was then ranked from highest to lowest to determine the final rankings.

(While both the Giants and Bills each ended up with 31 points, the Bills ranked higher based on a tiebreaker that took into consideration the quarterback’s ranking.)

Starting with Harbaugh, there is little question that he was the top prize in his past year’s head coach hiring cycle. The 63-year-old head coach brings 18 years of experience, including one Super Bowl, six division titles, and 13 postseason appearances, all with the Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh was so coveted by the Giants that they were willing to shatter over 47 years of operational policies under which the general manager oversaw the day-to-day activities of football operations, a practice that began with George Young in 1979.

With the arrival of Harbaugh, the team broke with that practice to grant him a direct reporting line to team ownership rather than to general manager Joe Schoen, something Harbaugh later said was important to him.

While Harbaugh and Schoen have collaborated on roster tweaks, there should be little doubt that the head coach has had a heavy hand in some player movements and the selection of assistant coaches, all of which have given the Giants a rather heavy Baltimore flavor.

Harbaugh's Verdict on His New QB

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) speaks at a press conference during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

As for Dart, the second-year player is coming off a solid rookie season in which he threw for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions in 14 games (12 starts).

Dart also led rookie quarterbacks in total scoring, adding nine rushing touchdowns to his 15 passing touchdowns.

The biggest concern of his game has been his riskiness when running with the ball, which resulted in him taking some unnecessary hits, some of which sent him to the blue medical tent multiple times last season, one such trip resulting in the diagnosis of a head injury.

That matter was one of the first things the coaches prioritized with Dart.

“That was, like, one of our first meetings with (passing game coordinator/quarterbacks) Coach (Brian) Callahan just pulling up my tape and just going over situationally, like, is it worth the risk here in this situation?” Dart said last week.

“Obviously, I understand the most important thing is to be out there. So, you just keep growing and learning from things. And I think I'm going to do a good job at it this year for sure.”

Although Dart still has a lot of room to grow in other areas, Harbaugh felt more than comfortable enough with the former Ole Miss signal caller to keep him on rather than go in a different direction at quarterback in his first season as Giants head coach.

“He wants every play -- the thing I noticed about him is he wants every play to be perfect and every play to be successful,” Harbaugh said of Dart last week after OTA No. 3 wrapped.

“Ultra-competitive guy, and if it doesn't go right, he's not happy. You know, he'll get to the next play. Seen him make a bunch of plays. He's enthusiastic, charismatic, and guys love him. This dude works. He works at it, and he wants to be great, so coaches appreciate that.”

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