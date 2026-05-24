Bizarre NFL Ranking Disrespect Giants' John Harbaugh

“Harbaugh Mania” has taken New York Giants fans by storm, seemingly almost from the moment the Baltimore Ravens fired the Super Bowl XLVII champion right through the offseason and the team’s recent Town Hall event and OTAs.

But not everyone is convinced that Harbaugh can be the franchise's savior. In a drafting of the NFL’s 32 head coaches by NFL writers/podcasters Gregg Rosenthal, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Ollie Connolly, Harbaugh went 16th .

Some notable names who went ahead of Harbaugh included Brian Schottenheimer of Dallas and Harbaugh’s replacement in Baltimore, first-time NFL head coach Jesse Minter.

This exercise, while interesting, was a head-scratcher for the sole reason of how it is possible to accurately evaluate all the head coaches when one-third of the league saw turnover at the top football spot.

Jim Harbaugh, Brian Schottenheimer and Kellen Moore went earlier than I expected but I don’t hate the picks: pic.twitter.com/e9Ci6NIAMG — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) May 11, 2026

As for where Harbaugh went, the argument was that Big Blue's new head coach benefited from a talented roster in Baltimore, which is certainly fair given that he inherited defensive game wreckers like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, and Terrell Suggs.

But one can also argue that Harbaugh still managed to keep the Ravens competitive long after those staples moved on by cultivating a strong culture.

The Miami University (Ohio) graduate compiled a 193-124 record, including playoffs, with a Super Bowl win, six AFC North titles, and 12 playoff appearances during his 18-year tenure.

That said, past success or failure, for that matter, doesn’t mean history will repeat itself when a coach goes to a new team.

Some head coaches who have taken two different teams to at least one Super Bowl include:

Don Shula (Baltimore Colts, Miami Dolphins)

Dick Vermeil (Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams)

Dan Reeves (Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons)

Bill Parcells (New York Giants, New England Patriots)

Mike Holmgren (Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks)

Andy Reid (Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs).

Then you have coaches who weren’t as successful in their first stints but who went on to find success at their next stop, including Bill Belichick (Browns, Patriots), Tony Dungy (Buccaneers, Colts), and Pete Carroll (Jets, Patriots, Seahawks).

John Harbaugh is being counted on to help Giants rise from the ashes

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Harbaugh’s arrival in East Rutherford won’t necessarily mean the Giants transform from worst to first overnight. There remain lingering concerns about Malik Nabers' knee , how the Giants will reconfigure the post-Dexter Lawrence defensive line, and who will be the starting CB2.

On paper, this roster is a lot better than it showed last year, suggesting that a credible leader of men like John Harbaugh can elevate it to competitive standing in his first year at the helm.

Harbaugh oversaw the development of Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and two-time regular-season MVP Lamar Jackson, two quarterbacks with completely different styles.

He also helped mold young defensive players like two-time First-Team All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton into key players on future versions of the Ravens roster.

The 2026 Reality Checklist

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh speaks at a press conference during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Giants fans expect Harbaugh to have a big impact on both new and returning players in getting them to play to their fullest potential.

His history inspires enough hope to warrant a higher placement in this head coach draft exercise, earning a higher draft slot ahead of Schottenheimer, Minter, and even Dan Campbell of the Lions, who went seventh, one slot ahead of Sean Payton of the Broncos, who has a Super Bowl on his resume from his time with the Saints.

At the end of the day, the 63-year-old Harbaugh probably won’t lose sleep over where he was “drafted,” but perhaps the more people doubt his ability to get the Giants back on track, the more that will serve as motivation.

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