Giants QB Jaxson Dart Advances to Latter Stages of Concussion Protocol
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who missed last week’s game against the Packers due to his being in the league’s concussion protocol, has advanced to the latter stages of the protocol, where he’s currently cleared to participate in non-contact activities.
That, of course, might not mean as much as it would for a non-quarterback since quarterbacks are not subjected to contact in practice anyway.
However, it’s still a good sign for the rookie, whom interim head coach Mike Kafka said would get the start Sunday in Detroit if Dart is cleared by an independent neurological consultant in time for the game.
If that is the case, Jameis Winston, who stepped in for Dart last week, would be his backup, potentially leaving Russell Wilson as the emergency quarterback.
Dart was injured in the third quarter of the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears while on a designed run.
On the play, he lost the ball as his head slammed into the ground. He was allowed back in for a couple of plays on the next drive after the spotter failed to radio down to the sideline for Dart to undergo a check.
The Giants' coaching staff noticed something wasn't right with Dart, who was then sent for an evaluation.
Running Back Depth Coming?
In other Giants injury news, Kafka announced that the 21-day window for running back Eric Gray has been opened. Gray has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp with a knee injury.
The Giants, who have an open roster spot thanks to their waiting outside linebacker Tom Fox earlier this week, have been operating with just two running backs ever since rookie Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the team’s Week 8 loss at Philadelphia.
Gray’s return would not only give them running back depth but also a potential kickoff returner.
More Practice Participation Notes
Kafka also told reporters that defensive linemen Chauncey Golston (neck) and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe), and safety Tyler Nubin (neck) would try to do some limited work in Wednesday’s practice. Receiver Darius Slayton would also be working on the side.
Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) are also being held out of Wednesday's practice, per Kafka
Check back later for the Giants and Lions full practice participation reports.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.