Giants Country

Giants QB Jaxson Dart Advances to Latter Stages of Concussion Protocol

Dart is on track to return Sunday when the Giants visit the Detroit Lions.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is int he latter stages of the concussion protocol and appears to be on track for a return.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is int he latter stages of the concussion protocol and appears to be on track for a return. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who missed last week’s game against the Packers due to his being in the league’s concussion protocol, has advanced to the latter stages of the protocol, where he’s currently cleared to participate in non-contact activities.

That, of course, might not mean as much as it would for a non-quarterback since quarterbacks are not subjected to contact in practice anyway.

However, it’s still a good sign for the rookie, whom interim head coach Mike Kafka said would get the start Sunday in Detroit if Dart is cleared by an independent neurological consultant in time for the game.

If that is the case, Jameis Winston, who stepped in for Dart last week, would be his backup, potentially leaving Russell Wilson as the emergency quarterback.

 Dart was injured in the third quarter of the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears while on a designed run. 

On the play, he lost the ball as his head slammed into the ground. He was allowed back in for a couple of plays on the next drive after the spotter failed to radio down to the sideline for Dart to undergo a check. 

The Giants' coaching staff noticed something wasn't right with Dart, who was then sent for an evaluation.

Running Back Depth Coming?

New York Giants running back Eric Gray has been on PUP since the start of training camp.
New York Giants running back Eric Gray has been on PUP since the start of training camp. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In other Giants injury news, Kafka announced that the 21-day window for running back Eric Gray has been opened. Gray has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp with a knee injury. 

The Giants, who have an open roster spot thanks to their waiting outside linebacker Tom Fox earlier this week, have been operating with just two running backs ever since rookie Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the team’s Week 8 loss at Philadelphia. 

Gray’s return would not only give them running back depth but also a potential kickoff returner.

More Practice Participation Notes

Kafka also told reporters that defensive linemen Chauncey Golston (neck) and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe), and safety Tyler Nubin (neck) would try to do some limited work in Wednesday’s practice. Receiver Darius Slayton would also be working on the side.

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) are also being held out of Wednesday's practice, per Kafka

Check back later for the Giants and Lions full practice participation reports.

dark. SIGN UP. NYGOSI Newsletter Link. Get OnSI’s Free New York Giants Newsletter

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+