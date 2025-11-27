Giants QB Jaxson Dart Clears Concussion Protocol; On Track to Play Monday Night

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has passed the final step in the league’s concussion protocol and is on track to play Monday night when the Giants visit the New England Patriots.

The final step for Dart, who was projected by the team as a full participant in their first injury report of the new week, was to be cleared by an independent neurological consultant. The rookie signal caller achieved that clearance.

“Well, we're still having the same conversations that we would have any given week. I think he's locked into that point,” said quarterback Jameis Winston when asked what he’s seen from DArt over the last two weeks in which the quarterback was sidelined.

“Last week, man, he was determined to play. It's just that the NFL has a strict protocol, and that's what happened. I was grateful, but at the same time, I felt for him because I know how much work he puts in and how he prepares, and I just told him I had his back.

“But we're not doing anything different. We're still having the same conversations. He's still putting in his work, and hopefully this week he'll be able to bounce back and help lead us to a win.”

In not-so-good injury news for the Giants, who did not practice on Thursday due to the holiday, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (elbow) was projected as not being able to practice.

Lawrence re-injured the same elbow that ended his season prematurely a year ago, an injury long believed to be at the root of Lawrence’s down-year.

Also not practicing for the Giants were inside linebacker Demtroius Flannigan-Fowles (neck/knee) and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the latter of whom is in danger of missing his third straight game.

New York Giants Projected Participation Report*

Did Not Participate

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowls (neck/knee)

DL Dexter Lawrence II (elbow)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)

Limited Participation

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

CB Deonte Banks (hip)

CB Korie Black (bicep)

DL D.J. Davidson (knee)

S Tyler Nubin (nek)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

Full Participation

QB Jaxson Dart (concussion)

*Giants did not practice on Thursday

Patriots Practice Participation Report

Did Not Participate

TE C.J. Dippre (back)

LB Harold LAndry (LB)

OT Morgan Moses (Illness)

S Bredan Schooler (ankle)

LB Jahlani Tavai (NIR-Personal)

G Jared Wilson (Ankle)

Limited

DT Christian Barmore (NIR-Other)

LB K’Lavon Chaisson (ankle)

TE Hunter Henry (toe)DT Khyris Tonga (chest)

Note: The Patriots also advised that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who is being treated for a medical issue, will miss the game and that Zak Kuhr will assume his responsibilities.

