Giants QB Jaxson Dart Earns Premium Ranking Despite Week 9 Loss
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to turn heads with his play and was one of Pro Football Focus's eight rookies to not only finish with an overall grade of at least 73.0, but he was also credited as having the best first-round rookie quarterback outing despite the Giants' Week 9 loss to the 49ers.
Dart, the 25th overall pick in this year's draft, delivered two big-time throws in the fourth quarter to finish a second consecutive week with multiple big-time throws without an interception.
While the Ole Miss product registered a 70.8 passing grade through the air, his performance on the ground was equally impressive.
The rookie dual-threat was New York's most successful rusher on just nine carries, recording two 10-plus-yard runs, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt, and scoring the team's only rushing touchdown.
"Dart continues to play well despite the crumbling supporting cast around him," noted PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman. "Regardless of their other difficulties, the Giants have to be pleased with his development so far."
Dart played the matchup without running back Cam Skattebo and receiver Malik Nabers.
The latter has been a common theme for the young passer since Week 4, yet he's been able to put up numbers like 11 big-time throws to six turnover-worthy plays despite missing his top receiving target.
Dart finished with 247 yards of total offense to go with his three total touchdowns on an afternoon where he was the heartbeat of the Giants' offense.
While the young passer's PFF passing grade stands at just 66.1 overall, the last two weeks have shown that Dart is putting it all together through the air.
In Week 8 against the Eagles, New York's signal caller registered a season-high 80.9 passing grade that featured three big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays.
Against the 49ers, Dart nearly matched those numbers while throwing for more touchdowns and having a completion percentage north of 72%.
In consecutive games, Dart has accumulated five big-time throws to zero turnover-worthy plays and tossed three touchdowns to zero interceptions.
Dart has far and away been the undisputed QB1 of his draft class, ahead of Tennessee's Cam Ward and Cleveland's Dillion Gabriel. He leads the trio in big-time throws, has fewer turnover-worthy plays, and possesses more touchdown tosses than interceptions.
The wins haven't been there for Dart and the Giants; nonetheless, the young signal caller has been able to flourish.
