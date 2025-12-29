Giants QB Jaxson Dart Silences Criticism About His “Regression” with Win Over Raiders

The New York Giants told us all week long that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart hadn’t regressed, despite what the numbers showed.

In Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Dart proved it.

The energetic Dart posted a season (and career-best) 73.3% completion rate, throwing for 207 yards, his second-highest total since he threw for 242 yards in an injury-shortened Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears back in Week 10.

He was also back to executing designed runs –three of his nine rushing attempts, to be exact–as he finished with nine carries for 48 yards (29 yards on the designed runs) and two rushing touchdowns, the rushing touchdowns matching his season high against the Bears in Week 10.

"I just felt like I was efficient, took what the defense gave me, didn't try to force the ball into unnecessary things when they're playing kind of a deep shell and trying to keep everything in front of them,” Dart said about his performance.

“Sometimes, as quarterbacks, we can get a little impatient because you want to have a big play, and I felt like I just played efficiently, used my legs–just felt like I was in a rhythm really."

It’s been a rocky road for the former Ole Miss signal caller. He burst onto the scene almost immediately with an overflow of moxie, which endeared him to his coaches and teammates.

He ascended the ladder at an almost dizzying rate, thanks to being a combination of being a quick study and the team’s struggles to get off to a fast start under former starter Russell Wilson.

But along the way, besides the losing, there were questions about whether Dart’s somewhat fearless style of play, in which he didn’t think twice about getting hit as a runner, was a sustainable style.

This question only amplified the doubts every time he was sent to the blue medical tent after taking a big hit outside the comfort and protection of the pocket.

Those questions were further magnified when Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, in a recent episode of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East, called Dart “a running back first.”

They continued as recently as Sunday when a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport claimed that the Giants’ brass would " evaluate all options ” after the dismal 2025 season ends, including the quarterback.

Dart, who has been quick to defend himself when he’s been directly questioned about his decision-making as a runner, insisted it’s all part of the learning process and he’s not about to change how he plays the game.

“I'm going to continue to learn,” Dart said. “I'm going to make mistakes here and there, and I'm going to bounce back from them.

“I'm going to have some hits that I took early on that I saw were kind of unnecessary, and then you just make adjustments. And at the same time, you've got to continue to just play your game.

“You can't make somebody into somebody that they're not. So, yeah, I just felt like I definitely played smart and just got away from any of the unnecessary stuff."

And as far as that report about the Giants planning to evaluate if Dart is the future at quarterback?

“I'm going to continue to play my ball,” he said matter-of-factly. “I know I'm going to be here for a very long time, and I'm just excited to start winning more games and turn this place around and do my job....

“When you just think about this rookie class, I think that we have a really bright future, and we're going to be a big pivot and turn this thing around."

