Giants QB Jaxson Dart is Grateful for Having This Competitive Advantage
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is thankful for a lot of what he has so far in his life.
In terms of his budding pro football career, he's especially thankful for Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the two veteran quarterbacks who preceded his arrival on the Giants roster this past spring.
“They've just been great leaders–guys who I can always rely on and ask questions,” Dart said Wednesday. “They do a really good job of holding themselves accountable and coming to work every single day with the right mindset. They hold that standard for themselves and everybody around them.”
Those who have worked with Dart up close say he’s an undying ball of energy, the first one in and the last one to leave. His preparation is especially meticulous for a rookie as he has exhibited an undying thirst for knowledge so that come each Sunday, he’s as prepared as can be.
Winston, who projects to be on the roster next season as Dart’s backup, in particular, has been a major help to Dart both on and off the field.
“He’s like a coach on the field, in the film room where we spend extra time. He, a lot of times, is quizzing me constantly,” Dart said.
“He's teaching me things that he's gone through in his past. At the same time, our relationship goes far beyond just the football field and personal life. Handling things that you do well, things that you need to improve on.”
The same can be said of Wilson, who is likely only here through this season.
“For the team, he brings so much energy, optimism, and positivity every single day. He's a guy who never wavers, regardless of what's going on around him. It's been a blessing to have him in my corner, for sure,” Dart said.
Those are lessons that Dart has taken to heart, and which are a big reason why he just seems wiser and more grounded in this profession he’s chosen than most of his fellow rookies.
“It's been great to have those guys in my room,” he said. “We spend a lot of time together, even when our schedule is off. We obviously have a really good relationship off the field as well. It's been great to have those two as mentors, for sure.”
