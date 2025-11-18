Giants RB Cam Skattebo Fires Back at Critics of His WWE Cameo
Thanks to his season-ending ankle injury, New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo can’t engage in trucking over defenders on the gridiron, something that clearly gave the hard-nosed runner pleasure in doing so.
So while he works through his rehab to get back to doing what he loves, Skattebo has been seeking other ways to enjoy his life. He appeared ringside at WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” event, accompanied by teammates Roy Robertson-Harris and Abdul Carter.
Skattebo, who the day prior was seen at MetLife Stadium moving around with his healing ankle propped up on a scooter, and friends were also written into the show, taking part in a staged verbal confrontation with the trio of wrestlers–JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor known as “Judgement Day.”
That verbal “confrontation” turned physical, with Skattebo pushing Mysterio to the ground, before more pushing and shoving involving the wrestlers and the Giants players occurred.
The optics of that event didn’t sit well with Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney of WFAN, the Giants’ flagship radio station, with Licata questioning the wisdom of Skattebo’s participation even if it was staged and scripted.
Skattebo, the Giants' fourth-round draft pick this year out of Arizona State, has endeared himself to Giants fans with his hard-nosed running style and his animated on-field persona. As far as he is concerned, he was just trying to have a little fun in his life, given that he can’t have that fun on the football field.
“Aye, honestly, if you don’t like that, I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on,” he said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
“I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life, so I am doing things outside the box, trying to find stuff to keep me happy. Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say.”
The Giants were at work on Tuesday after the interim head coach changed the team's day off to Monday. Kafka was not available for the scheduled video calls with the media to address any questions regarding Skattebo’s participation in the scripted event.
Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who wasn’t at the event with Skattebo and friends, was asked about his teammate’s role in the staged event during video calls with the media on Tuesday.
“I wasn't there last night. But you best believe I was fighting,” he said in response to a question about whether he had his rookie teammate’s back.
“I was fighting at home, though, telling him to duck and sit down. But Cam’s a wild man. Cam’s a wild man. So, I mean, everybody knows that. So, he is going to go out there and do what he do.”
Left tackle Andrew Thomas was more succinct with his response when asked about Skattebo’s participation in the event.
“Cam's crazy,” he said with a chuckle.
